Dear Editor,
It was a happy day for me when I learned that Todd Mitchem is running for the House District 26 seat being vacated by Rep. Kerry Rich. It is warmly reminiscent to see the familiar Mitchem name vying for the opportunity to represent Marshall County in Montgomery again. We all remember the multiple times the late Senator Hinton Mitchem was selected by we the people of Marshall County to represent us. But it is not only nostalgia by association that fuels my desire to see Todd join our Marshall County Legislative Delegation.
In the eight years that I’ve been privileged to serve on the CASA Board of Directors (as Board Chairman), I’ve had the on-going and close-up opportunity to observe Todd engaged in dedicated service to the CASA clients at a level seldom seen. He has demonstrated the intellectual capacity of a leader and idea-generator coupled with the engaged-heart and hands-on skills to implement those ideas. No task seems too menial or too grandiose for Todd Mitchem to tackle. His commitment to the CASA Mission (providing care and assurance to the elderly and home bound in Marshall County) is just one example of the orientation-to-serve that Todd is known for. While it’s the one I’m personally most familiar with, I’m also aware of his broader reputation as “the people’s servant” in many other community arenas.
I believe Todd Mitchem possesses and engages the leadership qualities needed for the type of service we desire and expect of our legislative representatives. We have the opportunity to claim this for our Marshall County District 26, and I am hopeful that we will do so.
Jean McCrady
Guntersville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.