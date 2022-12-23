BOAZ, Ala. — The success of the varsity volleyball program was one of the highlights of the first term of the 2022-23 school year at Boaz High School.
Head coach Shyna Cahill guided the Lady Pirates to a 35-25 record against a challenging schedule.
Boaz won its third consecutive area tournament championship, claiming the Class 5A, Area 13 Tournament crown at Douglas’ Loyd Berry Gym.
“This year we were seeded third in the area,” Cahill said. “We beat Sardis in five sets. Alexus Ashley set her outside hitter, Jazira Roberts, to score the final point to advance to the championship and play Douglas.
“Jazira Roberts was unable to play in the championship game due to a pulled muscle. Hannah Walls replaced her position and we beat Douglas in three sets to win area.”
The championship qualified Boaz for the North Super Regional for the third year in a row. The Lady Pirates lost to Hayden in four sets in the first round.
Amylia Langley, Abby Talton, Harley Wyatt and Ashley represented Boaz on the All-Area 13 Tournament Team.
Langley and Talton made the All-Marshall County Tournament Team.
Season statistical leaders for the Lady Pirates were:
Kills: Langley, senior
Blocks: Talton, senior
Digs: Brylee Hornbuckle, junior
Assists: Ashley, junior
Langley was chosen team captain.
“As always, I am proud of the girls, this team and the accomplishments they achieved this season,” Cahill said. “We had a tough schedule, beat some very good teams and also lost to some. Throughout the season we continued to push through adversity and worked hard at practice to be our best.
“As their coach, it was amazing to watch the girls play together with so much passion at area.
“Moving forward, I have already started building a competitive schedule for next season. We have a growth mindset and are already ready to get back at it.”
