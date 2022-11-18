SOUTHSIDE, Ala. — The Douglas Eagles’ varsity boys basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season following a 48-34 win on the road against Southside on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
The Eagles, coached by Skylar Baugh, led Southside at each quarter break — 10-4 after the first, 19-9 at halftime and 33-21 at the end of the third.
Eli Teal led the way for Douglas with 14 points, including two three-pointers. Jackson Sims dropped in 8 points, including one made three-pointer. Cooper Butler and Dakota Stewart each chipped in 7.
Jaylen Spain scored 6 points, Logan Puckett 4 and Brody Campbell 2.
The Eagles are scheduled to compete in Geraldine’s Thanksgiving tournament, which is slated for Nov. 21-23.
Douglas returns to regular-season action when it hosts New Hope on Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. New Hope’s new head coach is former Albertville girls coach Matt Nelson.
The Eagles tip off Class 5A, Area 13 play by hosting archrival Boaz on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.
VARSITY GIRLS
Southside 31, Douglas 21
The Lady Eagles, coached by Cliff Mitchell, fell to Southside 31-21.
Southside led at each quarter break, 6-4, 14-10 and 25-13
Tori Rojek paced the Lady Eagles with 7 points, including one three-pointer. Maddie Hayes chipped in 5 points. Sydnie Sanders and Mallory Ackles each dropped in 3 points. Chloe Avans had 2 points and Carlie Camp had 1.
With a loss, the Lady Eagles drop to 2-1 on the young season.
Douglas was scheduled to be back on the road Friday night to play Marshall County foe Brindlee Mountain.
(0) comments
