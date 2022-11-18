DOUGLAS, Ala. — Douglas High School hosted its 30th annual Veterans Day Program on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
The program is directed each year by choral teacher Becky Walker.
This year’s program included several performances and presentations, including taps, a 21-gun salute, the 13 folds of the United States Flag and more.
Veterans were provided breakfast and lunch before and after the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.