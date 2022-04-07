UPDATE: The victim in Thursday afternoon's shooting has died.
Assistant Police Chief John Amos said officers responded to a call about a shooting at 3939 High Point Road. Upon arrival, they found an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries
Amos said the victim's name is not being released pending notification of family members.
The police department is continuing its investigation into the incident as a homicide now, he said.
Albertville Police are on the scene of a shooting on High Point Road Thursday.
Assistant Police Chief John Amos said an adult male was shot at the residence located in the 3900 block of High Point Road at about 5 p.m. Thursday.
The victim was transported to the hospital suffering from what Amos termed “very serious injuries.” No additional information has been released as police are in the early stages of the investigation.
Avoid the area due to the heavy police presence.
This is a developing story. See Saturday’s edition of The Reporter and The Reporter’s Facebook page and website for details as they develop.
