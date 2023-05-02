Inspiration is what comes to mind when we think of Jaime Smitherman. She lived a life that made us stand in awe. Every day she got up and made sure she was going to succeed. She was dedicated to God, her loved ones, her friends, and her job.
In 1995 at the Old Red Mill on Martling Rd, Jaime had a tragic accident. At the age of 16, she suffered a fractured neck leaving her paralyzed from the waist down. Now a quadriplegic, it seemed the world was against her; she did not let that stop her from being successful.
Without the use of her hands and feet, Jaime accomplished things that many people could not. She graduated from Boaz High School with honors, attended Snead State Community College, and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.
Jaime was later employed by State Farm Insurance through the office of Elizabeth Maddox from 2003-2020. She always said when she started working, she felt like she was going to be OK. Working made her feel like she was able to find her self-worth again. During that time, she excelled in the insurance world and was able to become a fully licensed insurance representative. Jaime also worked through the state’s vocational rehabilitation program where she helped provide emotional support, encouragement, and assistance to newly disabled individuals. Her drive to help others was noticed by many and in 2013, she was named Ms. Wheelchair Alabama. She went on to compete in the Ms. Wheelchair USA, making a stand to empower women, both disabled and able-bodied.
In 2020, Jaime transferred to Keith Holland's State Farm office. During the next few years, tasks became challenging as her health began to decline. She still managed to keep a smile on her face and fought through the pain that most never knew she had. Jaime passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 11:03 am.
Even after death, Jaime is still helping others by being an organ donor. Her gifts will live on through others and may they carry the inspiration that she has bestowed upon us all.
There will be a Celebration of Jaime Smitherman’s life this Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 2-4 at Old Mill Park in Boaz. The family would like to invite you to join us in sharing the legacy that she left behind.
