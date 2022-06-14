J.B. David McKinney
Albertville
Mr. J.B. David McKinney, 87, of Albertville, died on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his residence.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, June 17, 2022, at McRae Funeral Chapel with Bro. Bobby Pendergrass officiating. Interment will follow in the Marshall Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday, from 11:30 am until service time at the funeral home.
Mr. McKinney was born in New Hope, Alabama, on March 4, 1935, to Charles and Roxie Price McKinney. In 1953 he met his sweetheart, Betty Dobbins, and they were married October 11, 1954, and have been happily married 67 years. They moved to Albertville in 1965 and have lived there ever since. They owned and operated many restaurants over the years, like Jacks in the late 1950’s, The Web in the 60’s and he managed the Harbor House in Guntersville, the King’s Inn Restaurant in Albertville and the Western Sizzlin in Albertville before becoming the owners of the Brass Lantern in Boaz July 29, 1981, from which they retired on February 7, 2007.
Mr. McKinney is survived by his wife, Betty Ann Dobbins McKinney, of Albertville; daughters, Charlotte (Rickey) Frasier and Penny (Kevin) Derrick; daughter-in-law, Vickie McKinney; grandchildren, Misty Kidd, Nicole (Nick) Landers, Shelley (Michael) Bearden, Adam McKinney, Jonathan (Sandy) Burdine, Shani (Lee) Hughes, Maegan (Jared) Gill, Kelli (Chris) Travis, Alan Derrick, K. J. Derrick and April Dodd; great-grandchildren, Jeremy ( Morgan) Portwood, Makala (Joseph) Abbott, Ian Portwood, Kaden & Kalvin Landers, Noah, Cameron and Brooklyn Burdine, Jonah, Jax and Jessa Bearden, Jackson, Parker & Zackary Hughes, Adrianna & Praisley Gill, Ambrea Dodd, Matthew and Reese Travis; great-great-grandchildren, Ella Kate, Jude and Ivaleigh Abbott; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Dewayne McKinney;parents, Charles McKinney and Roxie McKinney McWhorter; two brothers; and four sisters.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons, Jonathan Burdine, K. J. Derrick, Jeremy Portwood, Ian Portwood, Kaden Landers, Kalvin Landers and Alan Derrick. Honorary pallbearers will be great-grandsons and great-great-grandson, Jackson, Noah, Cameron, Parker, Jonah, Jax, Zackary, Matthew, and Jude.
Clarence Ray Holmes
Boaz
Clarence Ray Holmes, 77, of Boaz, passed away at his residence on June, 11, 2022.
A graveside service was held June 14, 2022, at Memory Hill Cemetery with Bro. Ernest Corbitt officiating. Visitation was Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Geraldine Funeral Home.
Survivors include a son, Tim Stone (Rowena), of Dauphin Island; daughters, Tina (John) Wright, of Plantation, Fla., and Karen (Barry Denham) Stone, of Herando, Fla.; grandchildren, Jeff Stone, Stephen Stone, Wesley Garrett, Cestra Wright, Katie Stone, Abby Denham and Ally Denham; great-grandchildren, Aason Stone, Amina Garrett and Amaya Garrett; brother, Edward Holmes.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gaynell Richards Holmes; parents, Vera and Jack Holmes; brothers, Cecis Criswell, Albert Criswell, Huey Criswell and Charles Criswell, and various nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Encompass Health.
Merita S. Alexander
Boaz
Mrs. Merita S. Alexander, 95, of Boaz, Alabama, died on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral service was Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Ricky Williams, Bro. Nathan Barclay, and Bro Garrett Barclay officiating. Interment was in the Liberty Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Alexander is survived by her son, Michael Alexander (Kelli), of Boaz; daughters, Frances Myra and Keith Pointer, of Boaz, Linda Dabbs (Steve), of Union Grove, and Judy and Randy Smith, of Crossville; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Leon Smith of Anniston.
Hazel White
Boaz
Hazel White, 85, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her home.
Her funeral service was Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Liberty Cemetery in Aroney. Rev. Wayne White officiated.
Mrs. White is survived by her children, Michael White (Deborah), Tim White (Teresa) and Rhonda Grindle (Steven); four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Gladys Prince (Eugene) and Bobbie Brothers.
Donabelle Nicodemus Leeth
Albertville
Donabelle Nicodemus Leeth, 90, of Albertville, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at her home.
She is survived by her son, Rickey Leeth, of Crossville, and Gleason Leeth, of Guntersville; daughters, Sharon (Thomas) Floyd, of Guntersville, Charlene (Ray) Riggins, of Boaz, and Darlene (Jimmy) Buckelew, of Albertville; sister, Jeanette Vale, of Vacaville, California; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service was Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Liberty United Baptist Church Cemetery, Aroney, with Rev. Doyce Putman officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers the family would like memorial donations to Encompass Hospice.
Derek Lee Gilliland
Blountsville
Derek Lee Gilliland, 27, of Blountsville, died June 10, 2022, at his home.
Services were June 13, 2022, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Mt. Ebell Community Cemetery.
Survivors include his parents, Danny and Carolyn Moore; sister, Amanda Moore (Padro); brother, Dalton Gilliland (Holly); grandparents, Jeannene Byrd, and Vandal and Myra Gilliland; and great-grandmother, Lillian Moore.
Billy Eugene Elrod
Horton
Mr. Billy Eugene Elrod, 92, of Horton, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his residence.
He is survived by his wife, Ramona NeSmith Elrod; daughter, Janice Greene; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and siblings, Robbie Harper, Charles Elrod, Max Elrod, and George Elrod (O’Gatha).
Services were June 9, 2022, at The Chapel of Snead Funeral Home with Bro. Glen Stewart officiating. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.