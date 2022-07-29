Nellie Jo Ellis Williams
Albertville
Nellie Jo Ellis Williams, 81, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service was Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Kevin Painter officiated.
She is survived by her brothers, Jimmy Ellis (Eva) and Charles Ellis (Faye); chosen daughter, Linda Holcomb; and a host of nieces, nephews, step-children and step-grandchildren.
Mary Nell Frachiseur
Formerly of Boaz
Mrs. Mary Nell Frachiseur, 83, of Kennesaw, Georgia, formerly of Boaz, died on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Heritage Hospice in Marietta, Georgia.
Funeral service was on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the McRae Chapel with Bro. Mike Springfield officiating. Interment was in the Douglas Cemetery.
Mrs. Frachiseur is survived by her husband, Gary Frachiseur, of Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, John and Jill Frachiseur, of Georgia; two grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family request flowers or donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice. 408 Martling Road Albertville, Al. 35951.
Stephanie Naylor
Attalla
Stephanie Naylor, 43, of Attalla, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Riverview Regional Medical Center.
No formal services are planned at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her husband, Jeremy Naylor; children, Skyler and Kimberly Naylor; parents, Keith Hammond (Janice) and Elizabeth Anderson; mother-in-law, Linda Naylor; siblings, Keith Hammond, Sonja Hammond and Tonya Baker and a host of nieces and nephews.
Billy R. Webb
Albertville
Billy R. Webb died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home in Albertville at the age of 79.
Funeral services will be held today at Adams Brown Service Chapel beginning at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Burgett officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Baptist Cemetery.
Webb is survived by his wife, Diane; sister Eloise Jackson (Tommy); and son, Jason Webb.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.