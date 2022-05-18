After many delays, the new Fairfield Inn and Suites is now open for business in Albertville.
“We’re very excited to see this project finally come to an end,” owner Wes Long said. “Obviously, we wanted to be open much earlier but there were things out of our control that held us up. A lot of hard work went into getting it opened and we’re proud of the final product. It’s a very nice hotel that’s going to serve the people of Marshall county for years to come.”
Marshall County’s first hotel with suites broke ground in December of 2020. Originally, the open date was set for November 2021.
“This [is] a 79-room hotel with suites, a full fitness center and a pool,” he said. “We started the process of getting a Marriot chain hotel to Marshall County in 2016. It was originally planned for Guntersville but we’re very happy with this location. It’s three and a half miles from the Lake and very close to Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater.”
Long added, “The pandemic really changed the way people vacation. The idea of ‘stay-cation’ has become very popular. We have so much to do in this county with the lake and now Sand Mountain Park. We feel like this Fairfield Inn is going to be a hot spot for tourism and business as well.”
The Fairfield Inn and Suites is located across U.S. 431 from Gilbert and Baugh ford on 10 acres in a subdivision with commercial lots still available.
“The progressive leadership of Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea and the business-friendly developers are bringing a first of its kind hotel to Marshall County,” Long concluded. “Marriot is the biggest hotel chain in the world and we’re excited to see this building nearly finished.”
Follow the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Facebook for updates at www.facebook.com/sandmtnfaifield.
