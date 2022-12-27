A Guntersville man faces abuse of a corpse charges after an Albertville man was found dead near a roadway.
Assistant Police Chief John Amos said officers responded to the 100 block of Kountry Korner Road after nearby residents found a person lying in a secluded area off the roadway.
Members of the Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department and Marshall Health Systems responded and determined the man was deceased.
The person was identified as Eric Ray Parrish, 32, of Albertville.
Albertville Detective Division and Marshall County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and began a death investigation.
Parrish’s body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy. At this time, the cause of death is still under investigation; however, the death is not believed to be a homicide, Amos said.
During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered evidence indicating Parrish died at a location other than where his body was discovered.
“This information led to the arrest of Harvey Dwight Ashley, 57, of Guntersville, for abuse of a corpse,” Amos said.
“Ashley is currently housed in the Marshall County Jail under a $100,000 bond with a 10% cash stipulation.”
The investigation is ongoing, Amos said.
