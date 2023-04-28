The University of South Alabama exercise graduate senior Sylvie Gray of Boaz recently placed second in the undergraduate research category at the Southeast Chapter of the American College of Sports Medicine annual meeting in Greenville, South Carolina.
Gray was also a member of South Alabama’s Student Bowl team, which finished third out of 26 teams. Teams were quizzed on their knowledge of exercise science. The competition at the conference included many Atlantic Coast and Southeastern Conference institutions.
“Our performance at the conference really speaks to our health, kinesiology and sport faculty for the opportunities that we are giving the students who want to go above and beyond classroom lectures,” said Dr. Joshua Keller, USA assistant professor of exercise science.
Gray was one of eight finalists for the undergraduate research award.
“When I heard my name called second, of course I was extremely proud of myself and how far I've come,” said Gray, a 2019 Boaz High School graduate. “But no one likes being second. My goal was to win, so I’m using this to push myself to work harder.”
She is a member of Keller’s laboratory group that focuses on addressing modifiable risk factors that are known to be related to chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and neurodegeneration or dementia.
“Our lab has a big emphasis on resistance training modalities of exercise,” Keller said. “We really believe that the fountain of youth is muscle mass and quality.”
Gray came to South Alabama with plans of eventually attending medical school, but that changed her freshman year when she discovered a passion for physical therapy.
“I was volunteering with Dance Without Limits, a dance class for students and adults with special needs, where I got to work directly with students helping them stretch and get moving,” she said. “Seeing what a difference it made in their attitude and overall well-being after class, I knew that physical therapy was better suited for me.”
