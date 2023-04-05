HANCEVILLE — Wallace State Community College’s women’s golf team won the Alabama Community College Conference Region 22 Championship Tournament on March 28 at Burning Tree County Club in Decatur, besting the second-place team by 13 strokes.
Freshman Aidan Haithcock of Homewood topped the leaderboard, earning the low medalist honor. She also was named player of the year for the team, having won four of the team’s tournaments this year.
For the Lions, sophomore Hope Harrell of Guntersville followed with 8-over-par during both rounds, finishing third in the tournament.
Sophomore Briliegh Roberts of Fairview and freshman Sydney Epes of Water Valley, Mississippi, finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the tournament, placing four WSCC golfers in the top 10.
“It was a tough two days,” said WSCC coach JJ Adams, who was once again named ACCC Women’s Golf Coach of the Year for the fifth time. “Burning Tree Country Club is a very tough golf course, very severe greens. We really worked through it. We didn’t play that great the first day, but we played really good today on this golf course.”
“This course played really long,” said Haithcock. “But I had a good day today. I’m pleased that Coach Adams took a chance on me as a freshman.”
Southern Union State Community College placed second, with Northeast Alabama Community College and host Calhoun Community College finishing third and fourth, respectively.
Wallace State will host the district golf tournament April 10-11 at Cross Creek Golf Course in Cullman, facing most of the teams from Tuesday’s tournament, plus a few teams from Texas.
If the women win or place second in the district tournament, they will secure a place at the NJCAA National Tournament. The team has been ranked 12th in the nation for most of the season.
Wallace State’s men’s team finished fourth in their tournament, with two players finishing in the top 10.
Sophomore Zackery Coker of Gulf Shores tied for third and sophomore Davis Aaron of Tuscaloosa tied for sixth.
