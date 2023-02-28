A DeKalb County teacher and soccer coach was arrested Monday on charges he allegedly had sex with a student.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Kim Wright said a warrant was executed following a recent grand jury indictment against Issac Dismuke, 28, of Crossville.
Dismuke was charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in sex with a student and two counts of second-degree rape.
Online jail records show Dismuke was arrested and booked into the jail at 1:49 p.m. on Monday. He later posted a $300,000 bond and was released at 7:30 p.m.
The school system has placed him on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.
Dismuke was named boys’ head soccer coach and a foreign language teacher at Crossville High School in 2021.
“It is sad that these types of arrests have to be made on those who are entrusted to teach and protect students’ well-being and safety. But these offenses will not be tolerated in our county,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said.
DeKalb County School Superintendent Wayne Lyles released a statement Monday night.
Lyles said an employee at Crossville High School had been arrested but did not name Dismuke directly. He said the employee had been placed on administrative leave while the matter makes its way through the legal system.
“Today, the DeKalb County Sheriff arrested an employee of Crossville High School,” Lyles wrote.
“Based on the circumstances of the arrest, DeKalb County Schools has placed this employee on administrative leave. This employee will not return to any district campus during the pendency of this matter.
“Because this is a pending personnel matter involving students, the district will not share any information pertaining to its investigation. It is of paramount importance to the district to protect the privacy of its students.
“Additionally, the district wants parents to know that it treats the safety and well-being of its students as its highest priority. As such, the district encourages parents and students to report any issues they have to their teachers, principals, school resource officers, or any other District employees.
“During the pendency of this matter, the district will be working collaboratively with law enforcement agencies, and the district would like to express its appreciation for the hard work of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Human Resources.”
