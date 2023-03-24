BIRMINGHAM — West Alabama’s softball pitcher Madison Wright earned Gulf South Conference Pitcher of the Week based on her performances in the GSC series against Lee.
Wright (11-6) threw a perfect game, marking her second no-hitter at UWA in the 15-0 five-inning run rule win over Lee in game two of the doubleheader March 18. The junior pitcher retired all 15 batters faced through five innings, striking out seven of them.
Wright threw five innings a day later against the Flames in the 12-4 run rule win in game three of the GSC series. She gave up four earned runs on seven hits and struck out four batters.
Over two games, Wright posted a 2.80 ERA and struck out 11 batters over 10 innings.
