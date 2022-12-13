Jurors heard opening statements Tuesday in a murder trial where video surveillance is expected to play a large part in both the defense and prosecution.
Marshall County Chief Assistant District Attorney Ed Kellett began opening statements by telling the jurors he expected to show Rodney Wayne Cowan’s death was intentional murder beyond a reasonable doubt.
Andrew William Norwood, now 29, was originally charged with assault after police and medics responded to a report of an elderly man falling at the American Legion Post in Guntersville and suffering injuries late in the evening on July 10, 2020.
“You will hear from a Guntersville Police officer and medics who found Cowan, 65, lying very, very still inside the front door of the American Legion with obvious and serious injuries to his head,” Kellett said.
“They found Cowan non-responsive to all stimuli. The medic diagnosed him with severe and life-threatening injuries, and decided he needed to be airlifted from the Guntersville Airport to Huntsville Hospital. That is where he died a day or two later.”
Kellett said Norwood and Cowan were the last regular customers left at the Legion. A live band had played that night and were still inside the building and are expected to be called as witnesses.
Kellett said Norwood had been in a heated discussion with another patron earlier in the evening and the bartender had feared the discussion would turn physically violent, prompting her to ask the other patron to leave.
Cowan later struck up a conversation with Norwood which also turned heated. Cowan is seen on video walking away from Norwood to the bathroom and upon his return to the bar, taking a seat at the far end of the bar away from Norwood.
Norwood, however, walks over to Cowan and resumes talking to him, Kellett said. The conversation turns heated, and the bartender approaches attempting to diffuse the situation, Kellett said.
Norwood then punches Cowan in the face and Cowan rights himself and attempts to punch Norwood. Norwood parried the punch, lowered his shoulder and charged Cowan, dropping him to the floor, Kellett said of the video.
“You will hear from witnesses that when Cowan’s head hit the floor, it was scary and sickening to hear,” Kellett said. “You knew something bad had happened.”
In his opening arguments, Defense Attorney Mark Hopper said Norwood had a habit of coming home from his job in Huntsville at Redstone Arsenal, having dinner with his wife and children before heading to the American Legion for a beer and games of pool with his friends.
“If (his wife) doesn’t hear from him by 10 or 10:30, she goes to pick him up, so he won’t drive under the influence,” Hopper said.
“In the video, you see Norwood sitting at the bar, waiting for his wife to pick him up.”
The video, Hopper said, will show what happened that night, but does not have audio so no one can hear what may have been said or what threats may have been made.
“You will see a heated argument,” Hopper said. “Andrew Norwood threw the first punch. You will see Andrew tackle Cowan. You will hear from Andrew that once the fight ended, he tried to render aid.
“Andrew won’t be able to tell you why it was reported as a fall. He never indicated it was.
“After Cowan was removed and taken to the hospital, Norwood will tell you his wife took him home. He heard three or four days later that Cowan had died. He may have only known Cowan in passing as someone he saw at the Legion.
“It was only a bar fight. It was an unfortunate thing that happened between two grown, drunk men inside a bar.”
Judge Chris Able dismissed jurors mid-afternoon Tuesday and they are expected to reconvene Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville to hear the first testimony.
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Marshall County murder trial is expected to get underway Monday more than two years after authorities say a fight between two men turned fatal.
Andrew William Norwood, now 29, was originally charged with assault after a fight between him and 65-year-old Rodney Wayne Cowan ended with first responders being called on July 10, 2020.
Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson told News 19 at the time that emergency crews were told Cowan had fallen and hit his head. He was taken to the hospital where he died the following day.
Norwood was charged with second-degree felony assault after Peterson said they learned about the fight, but after Cowan died, the District Attorney’s office upgraded the charge to murder.
On July 17, 2020, Norwood was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $100,000 bond but would be released later that same day.
An indictment was handed down on October 19, 2020.
If convicted, Norwood could be sentenced to anywhere from 20 years to 99 years in prison or life without the possibility of parole.
