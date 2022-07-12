I don’t know about you, but I love the freedom that summer brings. Longer days, warm nights, and some time off from work means more free time at home. With some extra hours at home and a few laid-back summer days in between, it’s a great time to experiment with some different dishes and play with some fun, flavorful recipes. And, with all of the fresh produce that is available right now at the farmer’s market and produce stand, it’s the perfect time to try some fresh, new recipes.
Mandarin spinach and pasta salad
8 ounces bowtie pasta
4 cups baby spinach leaves
½ cup dried cranberries
6 ounces mandarin oranges, drained
½ cup cashews or walnuts
¼ cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped
Dressing:
1/3 cup rice wine vinegar (can use apple cider vinegar)
1/3 cup teriyaki sauce
½ teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon sugar
½ cup vegetable or canola oil
Cook the pasta according to the box instructions, drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside. Combine all of the dressing ingredients in a jar with a lid and shake to combine. Refrigerate until ready to use. In a large bowl, toss together the pasta, spinach, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, nuts, and cilantro. Toss with the dressing just before serving.
Zucchini and polenta Italian bake
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 medium zucchinis, finely diced
2 tablespoons minced red onion
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ cup water
5-6 ounces baby spinach, roughly chopped
1 ½ cups marinara sauce
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 (18 ounces) prepared polenta, sliced into 15 thin slices
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-heat; add the zucchini, onion, salt and pepper, and cook until tender, about 5-6 minutes. Add the water and spinach; cover and cook until spinach is wilted. Stir in the marinara sauce and Italian seasoning. Heat for about 2 minutes. Place the polenta slices in a lightly greased 9x13 pan. Sprinkle with 1 cup of the cheese and top with the zucchini mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining cup of cheese. Bake in a preheated 450-degree oven and bake until the cheese has melted, about 12-15 minutes. Note: You can use a combination of fresh eggplant and zucchini for this dish.
Roasted Parmesan Brussels sprouts
1 pound Brussels sprouts, rinsed and halved
3 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Freshly cracked black pepper
1 ¼ teaspoon Italian seasoning
3 garlic cloves, minced
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese (or Italian blend)
1/3 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Trim the bottom of the Brussels sprouts and slice in half. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Dry the Brussels sprouts with paper towels and place in a large bowl. Add olive oil, Italian seasoning, garlic, Parmesan, salt, and pepper. Toss gently to coat. Spread out the Brussels sprouts on the baking pan in a single layer. Bake in a preheated 400-degree oven on the center rack for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and sprinkle with the shredded Parmesan cheese and return to the oven; bake for an additional 6-12 minutes. Roast until the Brussels sprouts are golden brown.
Strawberries and cream cake
1 cup butter, softened
2 cups sugar
3 large eggs, at room temperature
2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 cup sour cream (not low fat)
½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Dash or two of ground cinnamon
2 cups chopped strawberries
Glaze:
1 cup powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
3-4 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs, one at a time. In a small bowl, stir together the flour, salt and baking soda. Add the lemon juice and sour cream to the butter mixture; mix until well incorporated. Stir the flour mixture into the butter mixture until just combined, and stir in the ½ teaspoon vanilla extract and cinnamon. Fold in the chopped strawberries. Spread the batter into a well-greased (with flour) Bundt pan. Place in the oven and reduce heat to 325 degrees. Bake for one hour, or until the cake tests done. Allow cake to cool in the pan for 12-15 minutes. Turn out onto a large plate, and allow to cool completely. For the glaze, stir together sugar, vanilla extract, and cream. If needed, adjust with an additional teaspoon of more cream or powdered sugar. Drizzle over cake.
