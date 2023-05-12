I have a three-year-old grandson who likes to talk on the telephone. He calls me a few times a week and tells me what his cat has been doing and all about the newest episode of Paw Patrol. One morning during our conversation, I asked him if he loved his momma. He said, “Yes, I love her cause she buys me candy bars.” I later texted my daughter to let her know she needed to keep his sweet tooth satisfied.
I decided to ask two of my other grandsons why they love their mothers. Jaxtin told me he loves his momma because she is so pretty…and yes, she sure is. Levi said he loves his mom because she cooks for him…he’s like his dad and likes to eat.
It would be hard to give just one reason why I loved my mother so much when I was growing up. Maybe because she cut the brown edges off my bread, gave me the best piece of chicken at suppertime and baked fresh biscuits for me each morning before school.
I loved Momma because she took me to church every time those heavy doors of religion were open and she made pretty dresses for me on her black Singer sewing machine. She read the Bible aloud to me every day and she knelt beside my bed praying for God to cool my temperature that soared over 102 degrees when I had strep throat and there was no money for a doctor’s visit.
As I got older, I loved Momma because she never judged me…even when I strayed a few times in my twenties while figuring out the right path in life. I’m sure she spent several sleepless nights worrying and praying that I would stay safe and sound. I regret now that she’s gone that I ever caused her any heartache…but I guess that’s what kids do sometimes. We may stumble and fall occasionally but sooner or later our raising shines through and we see the light.
Mother passed away in November of 2010… she had just turned 80 years old. I still miss her early morning calls, her easy smile, her prayers and her unconditional love. I will forever be thankful I was raised by such a good woman who taught me so many things…how to cook, enjoy life, love deeply and pray without ceasing.
I became a mother myself in 1986. Within three years, I had two more completing my trio. I was just twenty-four years old. They were all sweet babies but kept me running in circles. By the time they were all walking and talking, World War III erupted most mornings over their bowls of Froot Loops and I shed many tears in frustration.
I remember I stayed tired for years and always worried if I was doing the mothering thing right or not. I knew I could never compare to my own momma but I did the best I could. I made a lot of mistakes but somehow got my young’uns raised, graduated and headed in the right direction. They each took a few trips off the beaten path, but like my mother once did for me, I just prayed for them and remained faithful that everything was going to be alright.
My youngest son, Jake, came by my house yesterday afternoon and I decided to ask him why he loved me. He sat there lost in thought a minute…giving me time to wonder if he was going to repeat what his son had said about his mother and say because of my cooking.
After a few seconds, Jake looked at me and said, “I love you for everything you do, Momma, and for always letting me know that you are there for me, no matter what. I love you because I know that you are always on my side and will help me whenever I need you. I love you because you always love me whatever I do.”
I sat there listening, tears filling my eyes. My heart tightened and I knew in that moment that I had succeeded in my mothering role to at least one of my children. I hope he didn’t buy me a Mother’s Day gift…he just gave me the greatest one I could ever receive.
If you still have your mother around, tell her you love and appreciate her tomorrow...that’s the only present she really wants, trust me. Just give her a call or send her a text. Better yet, drop by for a visit if you can because when she is gone, I promise you will cherish every second you had with her even more. She may be the best mother in the world or she may have made some mistakes along the way but she’s your momma…and you only get one, you know.
Sandy Holsonback is a local contributing columnist for The Reporter.
