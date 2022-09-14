Members of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office will be sporting pink pins during the month of October.
Last Thursday, the Fraternal Order of Police presented Sheriff Phil Sims and Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie with specially crafted pink badges to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month and had 300 special lapel pins created for all employees of the Sheriff’s Office, and police departments in Albertville and Guntersville.
Plans are also in the works to distribute the pins to police officers in Grant, Boaz and Douglas.
“This is a big thing for us,” said Rev. Richard Bartley, secretary/treasurer of the FOP Lodge 18 of Marshall County.
“In Alabama, there are about 10 departments that wear pink-highlighted badges during October. There are departments that have pink wrapped patrol cars.
“For me, my mother, sister and two aunts battled breast cancer. It touches everyone.
“Awareness is so important.”
Statistics
The Alabama Statewide Cancer Registry reports an estimated 4,460 new cases of female breast cancer and approximately 720 female breast cancer deaths are expected to occur in Alabama this year.
The incidence rate is 120.7 women per 100,000 women. Black females have a higher breast cancer incidence rate than white females.
Between 2014 and 2018, breast cancer incidence rates in Alabama were almost constant, with the percentage change having an overall decrease of only 1.8 %.
Signs and symptoms
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some warning signs of breast cancer are -
• New lump in the breast or underarm (armpit).
• Thickening or swelling of part of the breast.
• Irritation or dimpling of breast skin.
• Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast.
• Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area.
• Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood.
• Any change in the size or the shape of the breast.
• Pain in any area of the breast.
Keep in mind that these symptoms can happen with other conditions that are not cancer.
If you have any signs or symptoms that worry you, be sure to see your doctor right away.
Screening
Breast cancer screening means checking a woman’s breasts for cancer before there are signs or symptoms of the disease, according to the CDC. All women need to be informed by their health care provider about the best screening options for them. When you are told about the benefits and risks of screening and decide with your health care provider whether screening is right for you.
Although breast cancer screening cannot prevent breast cancer, it can help find breast cancer early, when it is easier to treat. Talk to your doctor about which breast cancer screening tests are right for you, and when you should have them.
Different types of screening tests include physical exam and patient’s family medical history; laboratory tests on tissue, blood and urine samples; genetic tests to analyze cells or tissue for changes in genes or chromosomes; and imaging procedures, such as mammograms.
Getting involved
Bartley said during his 28 years in law enforcement, he was active with departments he worked for in other states on spreading breast cancer awareness.
“We are asking each employee to wear this pin on their uniform starting Oct. 1,” Bartley said. “We asked the sheriff if we could get involved and now we hope to make it an annual event.”
Bartley said this year the pins are based on the traditional six-pointed sheriff’s star badge.
In upcoming years, he hopes to base the pins on the FOP badge, with following years featuring badges from Albertville, Boaz, Arab and Guntersville.
“Breast cancer awareness is out there,” he said. “Wearing these pins lets the community know that their local law enforcement agencies are behind it … and want to get the word out.”
Sims praised the FOP for their efforts.
“I think this is a great idea and project,” Sims said. “The FOP does a lot of law enforcement to show their support.
“I am honored and am appreciative to allow our deputies and employees wear the pins. We will promote this proudly.”
To learn more about the Marshall County FOP lodge, log onto their Facebook page at Marshall County FOP Lodge 18.
Donations to the FOP lodge for their charitable efforts or to support the Breast Cancer pin project, mail checks at P.O. Box 383, Guntersville, AL 35976 or by cash app at FOPAL18.
