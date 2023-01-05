Start your weekend with a Whataburger from the new Albertville location.
Restaurant officials announced Thursday the Albertville location, 6950 U.S. 431, will open at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The location will be a drive-thru only to begin with.
The restaurant had been under construction for more than 20 weeks.
Once open, the restaurant will feature an open-concept dining room, custom mural and double drive thru, among other features to best serve guests.
The restaurant is expected to employ 120.
About Whataburger
Whataburger has focused on fresh, made-to-order burgers and friendly customer service since 1950 when Harmon Dobson opened the first Whataburger as a small roadside stand in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Today, the company is headquartered in San Antonio with more than 890 locations across 14 states.
