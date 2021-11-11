This is an opinion piece.
When I was growing up, I often sat on the arm of my dad’s chair and begged him to tell me the story of how he hurt his hand….he was missing the first finger on his left hand and three other fingers were severely deformed. His vague response was the same one he had told my older brother and sisters before me. “It happened in the War,” he always said.
Up until his death in 1999, he chose not to tarnish his loved ones with the shocking realities and horrors he witnessed during WWII. As far as I know, he never told anyone the events that I discovered after his death while researching his military records.
My father, Dalton Williams, was drafted to serve our country on his nineteenth birthday in 1944. He left his boyhood days of farming in the Painter community behind to become a man in the United States Army.
After basic training, he received the orders to “ship out” and soon found himself in the steamy jungles of Burma in a unit known as “The Mars Task Force,” which was a replacement unit for the infamous Merrill’s Marauders.
I discovered that Dad was sent to one of the world’s worst climates and forbidding terrains. It rained as much as 15 inches a day and the temperatures rose to a sweltering 130 degrees. Despite all odds, the swift moving, hard hitting young men repeatedly defeated the veteran soldiers of Japan, who vastly outnumbered the American soldiers.
In December of 1944, the unit raided a Japanese outpost and once again overpowered the enemy. According to his medical records, Dad was in hand-to-hand combat with a Japanese soldier and subsequently shot in the left hand. The .25 caliber bullet amputated his first finger, and then traversed through the two middle fingers before exiting the pinkie, taking most of it off as well.
He was issued an Honorable discharge from the military after several months in a hospital in India which included multiple surgeries. Dad kept those horrific images locked away in his soul and carried those memories with him the rest of his life. However, not once did he ever ask for glory or medals to honor his service and sacrifices to his country.
After two years of research, I petitioned the Army for the medals he earned but never received. Finally, in the fall of 2002, my mother and I were presented with those nine medals by Congressman Robert Aderholt. One of them issued was the most prestigious honor a soldier can receive… the Purple Heart. While all Daddy’s medals are precious to me, that’s the one I reflect upon the most.
Hanging below the purple ribbon with white borders is an enameled heart bearing the likeness of George Washington in Continental uniform. His bronzed profile is carefully depicted against a deep purple background. The back of the bronzed edged heart bears the inscription, “For Military Merit Dalton F. Williams.”
The other eight medals presented posthumously to my father represent something he gave to his country or something he did, like good conduct. The Purple Heart, however, stands for something he lost…his physical sacrifice for the United States.
It is the story behind that medal which shaped my dad into the man I knew, loved and respected. I will be forever proud to call Private First-Class Dalton F. Williams my daddy.
Sandy Holsonback in a guest columnist for The Reporter.
