An Albertville woman has been charged with murder in the Nov. 5 death of Jana Miller Chatman, 32, of Douglas.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said Leslie Kay Sims, 39, of Alabama 205, Albertville, was developed as a suspect in the case in recent days and during questioning Wednesday, Sims confessed to the killing.
Sims is currently housed in the Albertville City Jail charged with murder.
Smith said Sims will be transported to the Marshall County Jail. No bond has been set at this time pending an initial appearance before a Marshall County judge.
“Many hours were put into this investigation and our detectives did an outstanding job,” Smith said.
Smith said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may be made with additional charges filed.
Albertville Police were dispatched to what was initially thought to be a one-vehicle traffic accident on Dixie Dale Circle Nov. 5 just before 6:30 a.m.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a vehicle in the ditch and a female – later identified as Chatman - outside the vehicle dead. Shell casings were found outside the vehicle.
