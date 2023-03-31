The Albertville Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Block Party Series April 15 will continue the revival of the Dodgeball Tournament, and teams are signing up now.
The cost to participate is $100 per team, with half of the pot going to the winner and half to charity.
The Chamber brought back the “once famous” Downtown Albertville Adult Dodgeball Tournament last fall during the 2022 Black Party Series and had 20 teams competing for the divided pot payout – with half going to the winner and half going to a local charity selected by the winner.
The tourney was deemed a great success, with $1,000 going to winning team “The Dodge Fathers,” and $1,000 going to North Alabama Family Services.
The only issue, Chamber officials said, was that the event was competing with SEC football as well.
That won’t be the case with this first Block Party of 2023, from 4-9 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
Some teams have signed up already, but the Chamber welcomes more. Added teams means a bigger pot to divide between the winning team and its chosen charity.
Teams are up to 10 people, with six on the court at a time. Entry fee is $100 and businesses/industries can enter more than one team.
Sign up online at https://albertvillechamberofcommerce.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/2057
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.