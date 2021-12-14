Obituaries for Dec. 15, 2021

Daisy Sims Kelley
Guntersville
Daisy Sims Kelley passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on the morning of December 11, 2021 at Marshall Manor Nursing Home. She was 95 years old.
Born the third child to Izena and Otto Sims on June 15, 1926, Daisy grew up in the Sims Community alongside her 4 sisters and 6 brothers. Their homestead still stands today as a gathering spot for the family, which has grown immensely through the generations.
Daisy was married to the late Rev. James D. Kelley on Christmas Eve in 1943. After serving in Germany in World War II, James was called to ministry. Together he and Daisy pastored a number of churches in North Alabama where their devotion to his calling was deeply respected. Daisy was a vital support throughout the 50 year ministry of her husband serving as a devoted wife and believer whose identity was in Christ.
Daisy enjoyed gardening and will always be remembered for her colorful canna lilies and perfect pickling cucumbers. You could always count on her to deliver a meal or treat when someone needed encouragement, and her table was never found bare. Favorite recipes, like her chocolate gravy and peach cobbler, will live on through her family and friends.
James and Daisy were blessed with three children: daughters Brenda Ann and Glenda Jan, and son James Daniel, Jr. (Jim).
Daisy loved her family, giving unselfishly of her time to the raising of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who were her pride.. The words “no” or “I do not have time” were not in her vocabulary, and her loving spirit had no boundaries. Daisy treasured nothing more than being surrounded by the love and laughter of her family and friends.
She is survived by her children Brenda Ballew, Glenda Carboni (Michael) and Jim Kelley (Lisa); grandchildren Jonathan Ballew (Kim), Amy Ballew Harrison (Jim), Andrea Carboni Oliver (Michael), Adam Carboni (Tansy), Corey Stewart, and Olivia Kelley; great-grandchildren Sydney Ballew, James Michael and William Harrison, and Alice and Eleanor Oliver; sister Dellie Jane (Larry) Cornelius; brother Gary (Beverly) Sims; sisters-in-law Bonnie Sims, Jeanette Sims, Judy Sims, Marie Sims, and Sue Sims; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers who assisted with Daisy’s care and for the many prayers on her behalf since her diagnosis of dementia over a decade ago.
A celebration of life was held Sunday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church No. 2 with Rev. Chris Reaves officiating followed by burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were all nephews and great nephews of Mrs. Kelley. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The Marshall Cancer Care Center, 11491 US Highway 431, Albertville, AL 35950.
Priscilla Pursell
Asbury
Priscilla Pursell was a very beloved mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She passed away suddenly on December 9, 2021 at UAB Hospital after unexpected medical complications.
Priscilla was born February 7, 1966 and spent a majority of her life in Asbury, AL, where she lived at the time of her death. She is survived by her children, Sabrina Foster and son in law Scottie, Selena Foster, and Chris Foster-Lloyd and son in law Josh; grandchildren Aliddia and Madison Black, and Cole and Zane Foster; mother Betty Pettit; brother Matthew Pettit and sister in law Carrie, sister Audra Helton and brother in law Mark, and sister Krissie Bell; Aunt Ruby Taylor; close friends Rita Oaks and Joan King; fur babies Cujo, Peanut, Blue, and Molly; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Priscilla was a dedicated employee of Mueller for 20 years. She was well liked and fondly remembered by her coworkers and supervisors, and will be missed by everyone she worked with.
Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Priscilla knew her to be intelligent, independent, funny, giving, selfless, stubborn, and above all fiercely dedicated to her loved ones and fur babies. Her doctors and nurses all remarked on her incredible strength and bravery.
She was passionate about animals and traveling. She particularly had a soft spot for abused, abandoned, and neglected animals, and rescued many over her lifetime. She was devoted in caring for them, nursing them back to health, and showing them love and kindness. Over the last decade and a half Priscilla spent a lot of time traveling and visited family and friends in other states. She loved planning special trips with her grandchildren and special niece, Mahlana. She made sure to tailor the trips and experiences to their individual personalities, and loved spending one on one time with each of them. She was also excited to plan a special trip with her mother and take a trip out of the country with her sons Chris and Josh.
There is no way to adequately summarize a person like Priscilla and the life she lived in just a few short paragraphs. Her memory will stay with her friends and family far beyond her lifetime. The person she was, what she taught us, her example, and the love, support, and encouragement she gave had a profound impact and have changed the lives of everyone she knew and loved forever.
In honor and celebration of Priscilla’s life, donations can be made to the Marshall County Humane Society, via PayPal at donations@fixyourpets.org, or via Venmo at @RescueHeartsAlabama35976. If donating by check please make checks payable to MCHS Inc and mail to Gwen Wilson, C/O The Upton Group, 356 Gunter Ave, Guntersville, AL 35976.
Harriet Jane Mims
Boaz
Harriet Jane Mims, 74, of Boaz, died Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Whitesboro Baptist Church with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Rev. Alan Hallmark officiated. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
The family will accept flowers or donations can be made to Whitesboro Elementary School in Memory of Harriet Jane Mims.
Mrs. Mims is survived by her husband, Arthur Mims; daughters, Kristy Towns (Nathan), and Heather Lowe (Brian); seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and brother, James Humphries (Barbara.
Shelby Jean Phillips
Albertville
Shelby Jean Phillips, 79, of Albertville, died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Forrest Home Cemetery. Rev. Glendale Davis will be officiating.
Mrs. Phillips is survived by her children, Keith Phillips, Kenny Phillips (Pam), Larry Boozer Jr. Ronnie Boozer (Clara), Sheila Johnson (Robert), Cynthia McCleod (Jeffrey), Sandra Phillips, and Thomas Phillips (Judy); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Kenneth Herman Rooks
Albertville
Kenneth Herman Rooks, of Albertville, died Dec. 9, 2021.
Funeral services were Sunday, December 12, 2021 with Pastor Craig White and Pastor Alan Crawford officiating. Burial was in Rainsville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Hilda Jo; sister, Jane Rooks Cohn, of Monroe Louisiana; sons, Larry Rooks (Mary Ann) and Jack Rooks (Lynne); four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
William Wayne
Robinson
Guntersville
William Wayne Robinson, 66, of Guntersville, died Dec. 12, 2021, at his home.
A visitation with family will be Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel.
Jerry Wayne Vaughn
Boaz
Jerry Wayne Vaughn, 71, of Boaz, passed away Dec. 12, 2021, at UAB Hospital.
There will be a memorial service at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3 before the service.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah “Debbie” Vaughn; children, J. J. Vaughn, Jenny Vaughn and Julie Ann Vaughn (Hunter Roberts); brothers, Hoyt Vaughn (Nadine) and Norris Vaughn; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mildred Jeanne
Eubanks
Albertville
Mildred Jeanne Eubanks, 83, of Albertville, died Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her children, Belinda Jordan (Chuck), Lucius Riley Eubanks Jr. (Leeann), Laurie Eubanks, Gina Wain (Phillip) and Cara Whitt (Matthew); nine grandchildren; and her brothers, Louie Lashley (Elle) and Kelma Lashley (Linda).
Pollie Sims
Weaver
Pollie Sims, 77, of Weaver, died Dec. 12, 2021, at her home.
No formal services are planned. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a daughter, Glenda Sims; and a son, Neil Garmon.
