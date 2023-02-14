SARDIS CITY — No. 6 Sardis finished 0-2 against Arab during the 2022-23 basketball season, with Monday night’s loss denying the Lions a second straight trip to the girls Class 5A Northeast Regional.
Arab’s Bryleigh Bodine scored 17 of her game-high 19 points in the second half, propelling her team to a 47-30 victory in the subregional playoffs at Sardis Gymnasium. Lily Livingston netted 14 for the Knights, who reclassified from 6A this season.
Sardis never established an offensive rhythm Monday, which prevented it from fully capitalizing on the advantage provided by a loud, energetic crowd that packed the home bleachers.
The Lions went 27-6, tying their overall school record for most wins in a season set during their run to the Elite Eight in 2021-22.
Arab (19-12) faces Springville in the Northeast Regional semifinals Friday at Jacksonville State.
“We’ve been talking about this since June, that we kind of expected it to fall this way,” Sardis head coach Heath Cullom said. “We’ve talked about Arab. We put them on the schedule because we thought this would be the game we would have to win. We were prepared to play Arab.
“Coach [Brad] Kitchens did a heck of a job. His girls, whatever he did for them this week, man, they were ready. They just played harder than us. The ball went in for them and it didn’t go in for us. We kind of got content on offense and couldn’t really find a rhythm.
“It just wasn’t our night, unfortunately on the worst night it could be that way.”
The Lions never led. Arab opened the game with Bennett Elrod’s 3-pointer. Sardis tied it 5-5 on Caroline Johnson’s free throw, but five straight points by Livingston, including a 3-pointer from the right corner, made it 10-5.
Arab was in front 10-6 at the first rest stop.
Maggie Chastain’s trey sent the Knights to a 15-6 lead with 5:21 left in the second period. The Lions responded with a 7-0 run, slicing their deficit to 15-13 on Kaylen Wallace’s free throw at the 2:48 mark.
Sardis pulled within 17-16 on Jayda Lacks’ basket off a nice assist by Kytha Edwards with 49 seconds on the clock. Arab led 19-16 at intermission.
Bodine took over in the third quarter, scoring nine consecutive Arab points. Her steal and layup made it 30-22 with 3:35 to go. Livingston’s jumper gave the Knights a 32-22 cushion with 2:33 remaining.
Edwards drained a trey from the left wing, trimming it to 32-25 with 2:10 left in the third period. Arab owned a 35-26 advantage at the final rest stop.
Livingston’s three-point play extended the Knights’ margin to 38-26 with 7:47 remaining in the game. Edwards responded by scoring the next four points, trimming it to 38-30 on a free throw with 4:54 to go.
Arab answered by outscoring the Lions 9-0 the rest of the way to seal its victory.
Edwards led Sardis with 15 points, including the team’s only two 3-pointers. She scored 13 of the Lions’ 14 second-half points.
Lacks contributed seven, Johnson five and Wallace three.
Sardis finished 8-of-19 from the free-throw line. Arab sank 12-of-17 free throws, including 5-of-5 by Bodine.
“We preach leave a legacy, and this group has obviously done that,” Cullom said. “I’ve been coaching them for a long time. Since seventh grade, I think they’ve got somewhere in the ballpark of 128 wins. They’ve won five county championships, they’ve won two area championships and they’ve been to the Elite Eight. Things that weren’t happening are happening because of this group, and it’s their work ethic.
“Those seven girls in there, for just the last two years talking about varsity, they’ve given me everything they’ve got. They’d run through a wall for me. We put in as much time as anybody. We don’t have a lot of free time. These girls are committed to me and the program, and they’re not going to be forgotten because we’re not done.
“We’re going to try and build on these last two years and hopefully get another chance for next year and the next to play this subregional game and find a way to win it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.