AUBURN, Ala. — Brodie Hicks rushed for 235 yards and scored five touchdowns to lead Fyffe to a 40-28 win over B.B. Comer in the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 2A State Championship game at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium.
The state title was Fyffe's six since 2014. The Red Devils also won championships in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
Hicks was named the game's most valuable player after his performance. He carried the ball 45 times.
Fyffe dominated the time of possession keeping the ball almost 35 minutes to B.B. Comer's 13 minutes. The Red Devils also scored on six of the seven times they drove inside the Tiger 20.
B.B. Comer got off to a quick start on the opening possession. Kamore Harris scored on a 67-yard run on the game's second play. Devin Harvey rushed for the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead with 38 seconds into the game.
Fyffe was forced to punt on its first possession and B.B. Comer took possession at its 31.
The Tigers drove to the Fyffe 42 where on second down Harvey missed a wide open receiver. Two plays later Harvey was sacked by Tucker Wilks on fourth down and Fyffe took over at its 45 to begin its first scoring drive.
After Hicks rushed for 6 yards, Blake Dobbins completed a 40-yard pass to Evan Chandler to the B.B. Comer 9. Chandler who caught the ball after it bounced off a Tiger defender.
Eight grader Ryder Gipson scored the touchdown on fourth-and-goal on a 1-yard run with 3:16 left in the first quarter. The two-point conversion failed.
On B.B. Comer's first play of the following possession, Fyffe's Will Arnold forced a Harvey fumble and Chandler recovered at the Tiger 21.
Three plays later, Hicks scored on a 6-yard run with 1:43 left in the first . Again the two-point try failed and Fyffe led 12-8.
On the ensuing kickoff, Yahir Balcazar's pooch kick was not fielded by a Tiger and Hunter Machen recovered it at the B.B. Comer 24.
Hicks ran for 8, then Gipson for 15 before Hicks punched it in on a 1-yard touchdown run. Balcazar added the point after to extend the Red Devil lead to 19-8 with :53 left in the opening quarter.
B.B. Comer took its next possession 65 yards in seven plays to cut the lead to 19-16. The touchdown came on a 44-yard pass from Harvey to Richard Weed. Harvey passed to James Carmicael for the two-point conversion.
Fyffe's last touchdown of the first half was set up by a Tiger turnover. Simon Hicks intercepted Harvey at the Tiger 33 with 1:32 left in the first half.
Brodie Hicks scored his third touchdown of the first half on a 1-yard run with :13 left in the half. Balcazar's PAT gave Fyffe a 26-16 halftime lead.
Fyffe took the second half kickoff and began a classic Fyffe touchdown drive. Driving 63-yards, using 11 plays and over half of the third quarter clock. Brodie Hicks scored on a 19-yard run with 5:33 left in the third quarter. Balcazar's extra point made it 33-16.
B.B. Comer cut the lead to 33-22 on a seven-play, 69-yard drive with 9:27 left in the game. The score came on an 8-yard run by Tristan Garrett. The two-point conversion failed.
Fyffe then put the game away with another classic touchdown drive - going 59 yards, using 11 plays (all rushing) and using 5:22. Brodie Hicks scored on a 7-yard run on fourth-and goal with 3:57 remaining. Balcazar's point after made it 40-22.
Harris added a late touchdown for the Tigers on a 3-yard run with 2:58 left. The two-point attempt failed.
Fyffe recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.
Harris finished with 182 yards on 20 carries.
