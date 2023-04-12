The David and Stephanie Wisener family’s contributions have helped tennis at Douglas High School and across Marshall County be successful for years.
The couple’s son, Ian, is boys head coach at Albertville while their daughter, Isabella Harmon, is boys and girls head coach at Douglas. David is an assistant coach at DHS.
On April 5, Stephanie Wisener directed the Marshall County Tennis Tournament for Asbury High School with the assistance of her son, Alex. The event took place at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
Stephanie Wisener serves as federal programs, preschool, EL and elementary supervisor for the Marshall County School System.
“Our superintendent, Dr. Cindy Wigley, and our assistant superintendent, Alan Garner, were there to help support and assist,” Stephanie Wisener said.
“Sheriff Phil Sims sent SROs and Marshall Medical Center provided athletic trainers. Our board member, Brian Naugher, served as a line judge for part of the day. We truly had a team effort going on from Marshall County.
“Jordan Younghouse, SMPA tennis pro, was a huge help with the tournament. He also was a line judge for many matches.
“He was awesome at how he just worked with us and all the teams to make this a great tournament.
“I thought the tournament ran very well. We finished around 8 [p.m.] with the finals. It was just a fun time. There were several alums who also showed up to support their respective teams.”
SMPA’s tennis center features 12 hard courts and four clay courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.