A Union Grove woman remains in the Marshall County Jail following a vehicle chase Saturday.
According to Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, Belinda Ann Miller Curvin, 46, of Union Grove, was arrested around 7 p.m. Saturday after allegedly leading officers from Albertville Police Department and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on a vehicle chase.
A homeowner on Mink Creek Road, Arab, reported his 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 pickup truck stolen Saturday. While deputies were on scene taking a report, the owner was able to contact OnStar, which was able to track the truck.
Also taken from the Mink Creek Road residence was an 18-foot-long trailer attached to the truck and filled with tools, a generator, and miscellaneous lumber, Guthrie said.
Albertville officers and Sheriff’s deputies chased Curvin in the truck. She wrecked the truck in rural Albertville and fled on foot. No injuries were reported during the chase, Guthrie said, although few details about the theft and chase were available for release Monday.
Officers apprehended Curvin a short time later on U.S. 431 near Albertville, Guthrie said.
An investigation into the thefts, chase and wreck is ongoing, Guthrie said. Additional charges are expected to be filed against Curvin in the near future, he said.
Currently, Curvin is incarcerated in the Marshall County Jail facing first-degree theft of property and burglary charges. Bond was set at $5,000.
