A Grant woman remains behind bars at the Marshall County Jail after police say she was in a fight with her grandmother.
Grant Police and Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Starnes Loop Road in Grant on Wednesday, April 20.
When they arrived, they determined Andi Daniel Wichmann, 39, of Grant, had been in a confrontation with her 78-year-old grandmother. Both women live on the property, but not in the same building, according to officers.
“Wichmann had apparently thrown furniture into the front yard and even urinated on the front steps prior to law enforcement’s arrival,” said Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie.
The unidentified grandmother did not suffer any injuries in the confrontation. Officers and deputies did give her information on how to secure an order of protection against Wichmann, Guthrie said.
Wichmann was placed into handcuffs and allegedly attempted to bite the arresting deputies as she was taken into custody.
She was charged with third-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest, elder abuse and third-degree neglect.
She is currently held in the Marshall County Jail under $13,500 bond.
Guthrie said anyone who suspects elder abuse or neglect should not hesitate to call the Alabama Department of Human Resources Adult Protective Services department.
The mission of the Adult Protective Services division is to support and enable county departments to protect elderly and disabled adults from abuse, neglect and exploitation and prevent unnecessary institutionalization.
Call 256-582-7100 for more information or to make a report.
“Anyone can make a report … neighbor, relative, fellow church member,” Guthrie said.
“You don’t have to wait for the police to show up to make a report.
“Notify someone and get the help you need as quickly as possible.”
