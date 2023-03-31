BIRMINGHAM — West Alabama softball pitcher Madison Wright earned Gulf South Conference Pitcher of the Week based on her performance in the GSC series against Montevallo.
Wright (13-6) threw her second perfect game of the season in a 12-0 five-inning run rule win over Montevallo on March 24 at Softball Stadium at Orr Park.
Wright, who starred for Douglas and Snead State before transferring to UWA, is the only Tiger to throw two perfect games in one season, making program history. She is the third Tiger in program history to throw a perfect game. This marks her third no-hitter at UWA.
The junior pitcher retired all 15 batters faced through five innings, striking out four of them.
After throwing another perfect game, Wright picked up another win in the circle a day later to improve her record to 13-6. She gave up four earned runs on three hits and struck out five over 3.2 innings of work in a 15-4 five-inning run rule win over the Falcons in game one of a doubleheader.
