A second suspect faces multiple murder charges in connection with a 2021 double homicide in Guntersville.
Guntersville Police Chief Investigator John East said 24-year-old Morgan Young was arrested Tuesday on two counts of murder, one count of capital murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.
She was transported to the Marshall County Jail where she remains under no bond.
East said Tuesday’s arrest was the result of an “continuous and ongoing investigation” into the Sept. 23, 2021 murders of Elias Gaspar Escobar Lopez, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile at the Guntersville Taco Bell restaurant parking lot on Gunter Avenue.
The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. that night and both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Kevon Williams, 24, of Grayson, Ga., was arrested and charged with capital murder soon after the shooting. In subsequent court hearings, Williams claimed the shootings were self-defense.
The night of the shooting, Guntersville Police Chief Jim Peterson said the incident was believed to have stemmed from a “confrontation” between the men. However, few details from the night have been released over the following months.
East declined further comment Wednesday morning, stating the investigation remains open and ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.