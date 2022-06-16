Those who work in the industrial park in Albertville are being asked to drive carefully tomorrow morning as paving is set to begin on several roads in that area.
Starting sometime Friday morning, the City of Albertville said it will begin milling and paving three roads: Progress Drive, Paragon Drive and Tyson Drive.
The City said the roads will remain open and passable, but drivers will need to be aware of paving crews, which may need to direct traffic around certain spots.
Check back with The Reporter for more possible updates.
