BOAZ – Snead State basketball returns to the hardwood this week as the Parsons take on Tennessee Valley Prep on Thursday, Jan. 5. The men’s team will tip off at 6 p.m. inside Plunkett Wallace Gymnasium.
The Lady Parsons will return to action Monday, Jan. 9, when both men’s and women’s squads take on conference foe Shelton State Community College at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at home.
Snead State men’s basketball off to 8-3 start
After jumping out to an 8-3 start to the 2022-2023 season, the Snead State Community College men’s basketball team now looks to enter the heart of its schedule and continue its winning ways.
The Parsons began the season 6-1 in the month of November, including a five-game winning streak to start the year with victories over Cleveland State Community College (79-64), Tennessee Valley Prep (105-53), Southern Crescent Technical College (98-58 and 96-69) and Wallace Community College-Selma (57-42).
Snead State dropped its first loss of the season on the road at conference foe Coast Alabama-North, 70-68. The Parsons led at halftime 39-29, but Coastal outscored Snead in the second half 41-29. John Whitehead III led the Parsons with 30 points, 7 rebounds and a steal.
The Parsons finished the month with a redeeming victory over another conference rival Chattahoochee Valley Community College, 71-67. Ty Briscoe paced the squad with 23 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Whitehead III added 13 points, six rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block.
In December, Snead State went 2-2.
Marion Military Institute bested the Parsons 92-81. Whitehead III led Snead State with 28 points, including 7 three-pointers, 11 rebounds, 2 assists and a block. Cole Maddox netted 16 points and KJ Rogers dropped in 14.
The Parsons defeated Roane State Community College 92-65 on Dec. 5 at home. Whitehead III led all scorers with 25 points, including five three-pointers. Briscoe dropped in 19, Maddox added 15.
But the Parsons lost a rematch to Roane State 84-63 on the road just three days later.
On Dec. 12, Snead State returned home to take down Cleveland State Community College again, defeating the Cougars 74-60. Four Parsons scored in double digits on the night. Briscoe led the team with 17, Donte Bacchus and Whitehead III added 14 apiece and Maddox dropped in 10. Malik Leitch contributed 7 points off the bench.
Through 11 games, Snead State is 5-1 in home games, while just 3-2 on the road.
The Parsons are averaging 80.4 points, 40 rebounds and 16 assists per game, while shooting at a 44.3% clip from the field. However, the team is only shooting 32.8% from three-point range. The team’s free-throw percentage is 65.5%.
Led by head coach Jeremiah Patterson, Snead State is determined to build on their successes moving into the back end of the schedule.
“I’m really happy with the first part of the season,” Patterson said. “We have only two guys back from last year’s team that went 21-9. We have been very good defensively in all games but two. Would like to see us score a little easier but hoping that comes with guys more familiar with playing with one another. We are 2-2 in conference play so far, and still have 18 conference games left, so I feel real good about our chances in conference going forward.”
Snead State women’s basketball look to rebound from 1-7 start
Head coach Tonya Bogle and the Lady Parsons (1-7) aim to bounce back from a tough start to the season.
After losing its first three contests, Snead State took down Coastal Alabama-North 78-66 on the road Nov. 21.
The Lady Parsons were in control from start to finish, leading 20-17, 46-31 and 60-45 at all the quarter stops.
Five Lady Parsons scored double digits during the game. Brianna Anderson paced Snead State by pouring in 16 points off the bench. Delea Vaughn scored 13, Raven McCain dropped in 12, Kalyx Cole with 11 and Camryn Stargell added 10.
Since the victory, the Lady Parsons have dropped four straight games to Chattanooga State Community College (101-6), Chattanooga Valley Community College (63-43), Roane State Community College (60-54) and Cleveland State Community College (77-56).
Through eight games, the Lady Parsons are averaging 55.9 points, 40.8 rebounds and 13.5 assists per game and shooting 36.5% from the field.
Upcoming men’s schedule
• Thursday, Jan. 5 – vs. Tennessee Valley Prep; 6 p.m.; Plunkett Wallace Gymnasium
• Monday, Jan. 9 – vs. Shelton State Community College; 7:30 p.m.; Plunkett Wallace Gymnasium
• Thursday, Jan. 12 – vs. Lawson State Community College; 7:30 p.m.; Plunkett Wallace Gymnasium
• Sunday, Jan. 15 – vs. Bishop State Community College; 3 p.m.; Plunkett Wallace Gymnasium
• Wednesday, Jan. 18 – vs. Bevill State Community College; 7 p.m.; Plunkett Wallace Gymnasium
• Friday, Jan. 20 – at Enterprise State Community College; 7:30 p.m.
Upcoming women’s schedule
• Monday, Jan. 9 – vs. Shelton State Community College; 5:30 p.m.; Plunkett Wallace Gymnasium
• Thursday, Jan. 12 – vs. Lawson State Community College; 5:30 p.m.; Plunkett Wallace Gymnasium
• Sunday, Jan. 15 – vs. Bishop State Community College; 1 p.m.; Plunkett Wallace Gymnasium
• Friday, Jan. 20 – at Enterprise State Community College; 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.