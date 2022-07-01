One of the true legends of high school basketball on Sand Mountain stepped down Thursday afternoon, as Johnny Pelham of Asbury relinquished the varsity boys head coaching spot, the only head coach in the program’s history.
In a subsequent move, Asbury also announced that Eli Jones, who had spent the past three seasons as an assistant to Pelham and had led the team during the June playdate period, was named the new head coach of the Rams.
“Really, don’t want to use the word retirement because you don’t know what tomorrow brings,” Pelham said. “I’m staying on as Athletic Director here and administrative duties to be assigned by [Marshall County Schools Superintendent] Dr. [Cindy] Wigley.
“I didn’t know going into last season. I’ve been head coach at the high school level for 30 years, and coaching for 33 years, so that’s a pretty long time frame. Just felt it was time to hand over the duties at Asbury to somebody else. That was my assessment in the spring, and just ready to look to another chapter.”
Pelham’s accomplishments during a head coaching career that spanned 30 years include five Elite Eight appearances, another three Sweet 16 showings, a trio of county championships and 524 career victories.
Pelham began his coaching career in 1991, fresh out of college after two years playing basketball at Jacksonville State. That first stop saw him go 17-11 in his lone season at Mellow Valley High School in Cragford, before taking over Jackson County (GA) the following year, taking a team that won four games in two seasons to 17 wins and a county championship in his only season there.
That success then brought him to Albertville beginning in 1993, where over four seasons he racked up 85 wins, including a trio of trips to the Elite Eight, four Area regular season titles, and the 1996 County Championship where he was also named County Coach of the Year.
Pelham then spent the 1997-98 season as an assistant at Jacksonville State under his former coach Bill Jones, but quickly returned to the high school ranks, taking over at Buckhorn High, where he posted 101 wins in six seasons, and was named the Huntsville Times Coach of the Year in 2000.
Pelham then returned to the Sand Mountain area in 2004, taking over the newly formed Asbury High School basketball program.
Over the past 18 seasons, Pelham, who has also served at the school’s Athletic Director, saw the Rams climb from 1A to 3A, and guided the Rams to a pair of Elite Eight appearances.
Pelham earned his 500th career win with a 61-43 victory over Sardis on December 14, 2020.
“We, and I use the term we, because there’s a lot of people involved in 500 wins, and I can’t tell you how many losses go with that, but the reflection for me is how much of an importance the surroundings of the program play a factor in it,” Pelham said of his accomplishments.
“The players are obviously outstandingly important. Those that dedicate themselves to the task you have at hand each year are high on the list. But the supporting cast you have around, in my case it was my wife and my family always being there, and then you have to have great administrators that allow you to do the things necessary to be successful.
“I’ve had the fortunate opportunity to work for a lot of good administrators, but those are things that a lot younger coaches don’t realize are important in your success, and you realize that as you get older. In my reflection, all those factors, that’s why I like to use the term ‘we’ instead of ‘I,’ there’s so many factors involved in being successful.
“It makes me proud to see the men that were players and coaches for me have success in their life as a Christian or a father-figure in their family. That pleases me more than the love of basketball.
“I don’t know that I brought out the love of basketball more than I revealed it. All those people had it in them, but when you play for me you have to be dedicated and focused on it, and it sure enough revealed those that were.”
In addition to his basketball duties, Pelham coached the Rams’ golf team, and helped oversee the start of the football program at Asbury in the past decade.
While Pelham is stepping down from his coaching duties, he says he won’t be far from the court at all and plans to spend much of his new-found free time getting the chance to travel and see those players who played for him who are now head coaches, such as JD Cotten down at Albertville.
“I’m going to definitely watch a lot of games; my love for the game has not changed,” Pelham added. “And I’ll never say never to coaching. I don’t like to use the word retire, but I’ll go around and watch people like JD Cotten, and those guys who played for me that coach, and I’ll really enjoy going and traveling and seeing those guys coach their hearts out.”
Jones takes the reins
For Jones, he has spent the past month in charge of the Rams, and said that his familiarity with the program has helped make it a smooth transition to the head role, but noted that the biggest change he’s getting used to is that of being the guy that all the questions and responsibilities come to.
“It was about as smooth of a transition as you could get, and with that being said it was still an adjustment,” Jones said. “But everything that happened, happened in a way that was beneficial to the kids and the program. But it was still a curve and an adjustment period to kind of get used to the change.
“I think it would have to be the amount of responsibility that now falls on my shoulders. Going with the team this summer, I would come to situations or questions where I’d think I’d need to ask Coach Pelham but nope, I’ve got to be the guy to make that decision now. So, stepping into that head coaching spot was definitely a change in that aspect.”
Jones, a graduate of DAR, and whose father, Jimmy, is the girls’ coach at Asbury, said it was growing up around coaching and seeing the type of environment offered at Asbury after his younger brother played for Pelham, that spurred him to go into coaching.
After playing at DAR, he became a volunteer assistant with the Patriots’ middle school programs, then upon graduation from college, was hired as a teacher at Asbury and has spent the last three seasons under Pelham’s wing.
“I went on to college and got my degree, but in between that time my dad got a job at Asbury, so I would go and watch games, and I thought, ‘Man, if I could get a job here and help coach here,’ because I saw the way the program was run and saw the community and how they love basketball, I thought this would be a fantastic opportunity,” Jones said. “Coach Pelham was gracious enough to let me be an assistant and help out there, and I learned so much in my time as an assistant.
“Coach Pelham from the first day I got there always worked on helping me expand and shape my perspective, of how I handled things, how I saw situations and how I wrapped my head around issues and topics I wouldn’t have otherwise.
“Seeing how he operated and ran things, and dealt with people, players and the community was above and beyond helpful for me. From the moment I got there he took the time to invest in me, and I’m extremely grateful because he didn’t have to do that.”
While Jones takes over for Pelham, he noted that much of what Pelham taught him and the players has laid the groundwork for how he hopes to be as a coach.
“I think some of the core principles are always going to remain the same,” Jones explained. “My mission in this is to first of all mold them into young men that hold themselves accountable for everything they do, and then in part with that, I want to teach the game of basketball the way it’s supposed to be taught. With that comes a lot of discipline and responsibility and accountability for your own self, as well others you have to look out for. But I think a lot of the standards I’m trying to instill have been there.”
Jones takes over an Asbury team that was 14-13 a season ago, and this coming season will compete in 3A Area 14 with Geraldine, defending state champion Plainview and Sylvania.
