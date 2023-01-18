The Geraldine Bulldogs wrapped up regular season Class 3A, Area 14 play by upending Asbury 71-55 on Friday, Jan. 13 at Asbury.
GHS led 16-9, 39-25 and 59-43 at the quarter breaks.
Connor Johnson, Redick Smith and Lucas Bryant combined for 56 of the Bulldogs’ points.
Johnson collected 24 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Smith finished with 21 points, six boards and five assists. Bryant closed with 11 points and two assists.
Cooper Johnson got five points, five assists and two rebounds for Geraldine, which posted a 4-2 Area 14 record.
Landon Bethune’s 16 points paced three Rams who scored in double figures. Caleb Gentry netted 12 and Lucas Wyatt 11.
“They really focused defensively on taking away our inside game, and that opened it up for us on the perimeter,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “We finished area play and are looking forward to the postseason.”
Geraldine 98,
Valley Head 76
Monday night at Fyffe, the Bulldogs started hot and never cooled off as they blazed past Valley Head in the quarterfinals of the DeKalb County Tournament.
Geraldine (14-8) controlled leads of 30-20, 56-37 and 76-59 at the rest stops.
“I thought Valley Head made us play undisciplined tonight,” Smith said. “They took us out of our style and dictated the pace of the game.
“We have to do a better job of understanding what we need to do to win, but we’re happy to advance in the county tournament.”
Connor Johnson pumped in a game-high 28 points and also had six rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs. Jaxon Colvin contributed 24 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.
Lucas Bryant got 13 points, seven boards and two assists, and Redick Smith totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
