An Albertville man is behind bars facing arson charges in relation to a fire Friday night.
According to Brent Ennis, Albertville Fire Marshal and Deputy Fire Chief, Andres Juan, 36, of Albertville, was arrested and charged with second-degree arson. He is currently housed in the Marshall County Jail under a $60,000 bond.
“Friday, April 1, at approximately 6 p.m., Albertville Fire Department received a call of a structure fire at 207 Burns St.,” Ennis said.
“AFD arrived on scene to find a fully involved detached garage.”
Ennis said at the time of the fire, no one was injured. However, two nearby structures received minor damage to the exterior and a deck attached to a house.
“During the investigation, the Albertville Police Department made an arrest for second-degree arson,” Ennis said.
“This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be released at a later date.”
Second-degree arson is defined by Alabama Criminal Code as a crim when a person intentionally damages a building by starting or maintaining a fire.
Second-degree arson is a Class B felony punishable by between two and 20 years in prison.
Duals fires
Albertville Fire and Rescue squads were busy Friday night fighting back-to-back blazes near downtown, including the fire on Burns Street,
“It is a total loss,” Ennis said of that scene. “Homes on either side of the building sustained minor damage.”
Before many of the firefighters could reload their gear and return to the station mere blocks away, a second blaze sent them rushing to Sand Mountain Drive.
Ennis said firemen arrived to find flames coming from the rear of a home at 205 Sand Mountain Drive.
One person was home at the time of the blaze but was able to escape the burning home, Ennis said. That person was treated on the scene by medics.
Ennis said the home sustained heavy damage, primarily confined to a dining room and laundry room.
The cause of the second blaze remains under investigation as well, Ennis said.
The full roster of fire engines, ladder truck and other vehicles responded to the calls, and an “all call” was issued to bring off-duty firefighters into Station 1 to cover any additional calls thay may come in while they were tied up with the fire.
No firefighters were injured while fighting either blaze, but their Saturday night dinner was not eaten until well after 9 p.m. Ennis said.
