This is an opinion column.
When I asked Alabama’s Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield about legislation related to banning critical race theory from schools, he said he was taking a “long, hard look” at the issue.
“We’re making sure we get the definitions right,” he said. “That’s what matters, really.”
He noted that Alabama’s Department of Education has already banned the teaching of CRT and other racist ideology.
This week, State Superintendent Eric Mackey said as a result of that ban he’s received complaints from parents regarding Black History Month curriculum.
“There are people out there who don’t understand what CRT is. And so, in their misunderstanding of it, they make a report, but it’s not actually CRT.”
Critical race theory, or CRT, has been around since at least the 1970s, but it’s only recently grabbed national attention.
Much of the confusion over what is and isn’t CRT and whether it’s good or bad is intentional; a clever tactic by its proponents. As more states and schools ban the teaching, it’s the only way to keep the debate alive.
They will at the same time say CRT doesn’t exist but it’s just an obscure academic theory taught only in college or that CRT isn’t taught anywhere in Alabama, but don’t you dare ban it from schools!
CRT is an academic theory, but its disingenuous to say that’s all it is, that that somehow makes it OK or means it’s had no effect on certain teachers’ praxis.
As CRT expert James Lindsay said, CRTists look for racism in everything until they find it or, as is more common, make it up when it’s not there (e.g. “systemic racism”). To fix our racist society, which was structured by white people for their own advancement, the foundations and traditions must be torn down, they say.
You can see how this manifests in our culture, like when a class in California had students rank themselves in order of racial privilege, or when a Philadelphia public school system released an “Antiracism Declaration” claiming “race is the social construction,” or how Coca Cola tried to train their employees to be “less white.”
I’d be surprised if that was going on in Alabama’s schools, but it’s only a matter of time if we don’t set, or rather reaffirm, the standard now: no “teaching of divisive concepts relating to race and sex, [or] classification of students based on race.” (House Bill 11)
Racism was real and continues today, but it’s not the widespread cancer CRTists want you to think it is. Ironically their insistence that it’s everywhere only dilutes and masks actual bigotry.
But what of parents complaining about non-CRT offenses? “Ban CRT and teachers won’t be able to teach real history!” the argument goes. This kinard is so transparently stupid, I’m surprised it’s still used, as if students before today never learned of slavery, MLK and civil rights. Mackey’s response to the complaints should be enough to shut this objection down for good, but parents shouldn’t hesitate to report anything CRT-suspicious.
Call it want you want, racism by another name or under the guise of theory, is just as evil and wrong.
Daniel Taylor is news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
