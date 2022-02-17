JACKSONVILLE -- The Geraldine Bulldogs trailed for nearly 26 out of a possible 32 minutes of game action Thursday afternoon against Ohatchee.
But the Bulldogs led the only minutes that mattered, getting another monster game from Gracey Johnson, and key secondary scoring down the stretch as the Bulldogs owned the fourth quarter to pull out a 58-50 win over the Indians, putting Geraldine into Monday's regional final for a shot at the state Final Four.
"I use the word resilient," Geraldine coach Jamie Gilbert said. "I know that's one of those words, but that's exactly the way they played. Like the paper showed, we led three minutes of the game, but that was the last three minutes. Those girls being able to weather the storm ... their resiliency and being able to fight and claw to the very end."
Johnson continued her torrid postseason, one where she has averaged over 35 points per game through the first three contests, scoting a game-high 36 to go with eight rebounds and seven steals. Johnson's game helped the Bulldogs hold off an Ohatchee team that were paced by Jorda Crook, who did all she could to match Johnson with 33 points, 18 rebounds, six steals and four blocks.
Ohatchee took a 40-34 lead to the fourth quarter, leading from two minutes on after Geraldine scored the game's opening basket.
Trailing 46-41 approaching halfway through the third, Johnson buried a 3-pointer to pull Geraldine within two for the first time since the opening period. Crook hit one of two free throws to stretch the lead back to three, but Johnson again answered, connecting on her fifth triple of the game, tying the score at 47.
"I feel like I've been playing my best ball these last couple games," Johnson, who signed with Gadsden State on Wednesday, said. "It's really helped having to work hard in practice."
A steal on the inbound pass led to a Geraldine timeout, and following the break, it was the Geraldine secondary scorers who carried the Bulldogs to the finish line.
Sara Smith found herself open in the lane and hit a mid-range shot with just over three minutes to play to put Geraldine on top 49-47, their first lead since it was 2-0 in the first. Following a pair of Crook free throws to again tie the game, it was Shelby Trester who came up clutch.
Trester, who was 0 for 9 from the field to that point in the game, connected on a 3-pointer to make it 52-49, a lead the Bulldogs did not relinquish. After the triple it was Trester who iced the game, going 6 for 6 at the line in the final minutes to finish with 10 points, the last two free throws coming after Johnson swatted a 3-point attempt from Ohatchee with under 30 seconds to go.
In the fourth, Geraldine outscored Ohatchee by a 24-10 margin, lifting the Bulldogs to their first victory at the Regional Tournament since the 2000 season.
After Geraldine scored the game's first basket, the Bulldogs went cold the rest of the opening quarter as Ohatchee took at 14-7 lead after one, with Johnson scoring all seven for Geraldine.
In the second, Ohatchee and Crook continued their strong push, eventually getting the lead up to 11 points before Johnson went on an 8-0 run to trim the lead to three. But again Ohatchee and Crook had an answer, closing on a 7-2 run to give the Indians a 29-21 lead at the half, with Crook netting 19 points and 10 rebounds in the opening half, and Johnson scoring 18.
Out of the halftime break, Ohatchee again pushed the lead back to 11, but Johnson kept the Bulldogs alive with a 7-0 stretch, followed by a JJ Dismuke basket to pull within 36-34, before the Indians hit the last two baskets of the third to set the stage for the fourth.
"The message during every timeout was, 'Don't quit now'," Gilbert said of the deficits. "Keep battling, I felt like we could guard them defensively, then our guards picked it up, and we made them make a few mistakes with about four minutes to go, that was big. The girls playing like that, and leaving it out on the floor. Every girl in the program did an amazing job."
Geraldine now turns its attention to Monday afternoon's Regional Championship game, where they are slated to face DeKalb County rival Plainview after the Bears crushed Childersburg by an 80-38 final in the other 3A semifinal.
Monday's game is slated to start at 3 p.m. at Jacksonville State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.