An altercation between two men in Grant ended with one of them being rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office along with the Grant Police Department responded to a call of shots fired on Starnes Loop Road at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers found a man that had suffered at least one gunshot wound, and he was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
The other man involved in the altercation, Joshua Eugene Lawrence, 37, of Somerville, was arrested and charged with second-degree aggravated assault. He was placed in the Marshall County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.