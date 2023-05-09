Changes are coming to the annual car shows in downtown Boaz.
The first show of the season kicks off Friday during the Spring Fling. Jeeps and vintage vehicles will line Main Street from 5 to 8 p.m.
Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce President Jill Johnson said a variety of food trucks and live music is planned.
“Ellie B’s Lemonade will be there as will Damien and Maria Garcia with tacos from their new restaurant they are planning to open in downtown,” Johnson said.
Additionally, Arnold Montgomery will be playing jazz saxophone music during the event.
Thursday night, just prior to the car show, Business After Hours will be held at Weather’s Ace Hardware from 5 to 7 p.m. featuring food, networking and door prizes.
During the June car show, Main Street will be split in half with 365 Fitness bringing fitness and workout equipment to the street. Adults and children alike will be able to take part in the fitness demonstrations.
The other half of the street will be lined with cars and Jeeps.
“I’m excited to see what they bring out and how they do,” Johnson said of the fitness center.
Vehicles are allowed to set up during the shows at no charge.
Businesses and food trucks interested in setting up during the car shows should call the Boaz Area Chamber of Commerce at 256-593-8154 for more information.
