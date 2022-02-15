This is an opinion piece.
I can hear her voice plain as day while I stir the ingredients in her old orange mixing bowl…”just add a pinch of salt and a dash of vanilla.” My momma didn’t measure ingredients or refer to a cookbook very often. But she knew most everything there was to know about cooking and no one ever left her kitchen hungry. She enjoyed feeding anyone who took time to sit down at her table…family, friends, neighbors and the preacher once a month on Sundays.
Momma got up every morning and made breakfast as the sun peaked through her white lace kitchen curtains. I never remember once in my childhood eating cereal in the mornings. Daddy loved breakfast and believed that the first meal of the day was the most important, so Momma cooked her way into his heart seven mornings a week.
She rolled out buttermilk biscuit dough and cut it into perfect little rounds with an old Vienna sausage can…washed and scrubbed with holes punched in one end for air. She fried thick, smoked bacon and slices of sausage bursting with sage and red pepper flakes. With the grease drippings still hot, she added salt and black pepper, sifted in some flour and stirred to a golden brown before slowly pouring milk in the pan. Her gravy was always perfect… never too thick or thin… just a smooth creaminess of goodness.
She broke brown shelled eggs in a skillet popping with lard and fried them on one side till they were bubbly and then flipped them over for just a few seconds before sliding them onto our waiting plates. In the summertime, she filled bowls with slices of juicy red Better Boy tomatoes and quarters of sweet cantaloupe. Jars of her homemade blackberry jelly added the finishing touches to the meal.
Some of my earliest childhood memories are of standing on a wooden stool beside Momma in the kitchen while she cooked. Even before I could write my name or say my ABC’s, she was giving me instructions on every dish she made. As I got older, she let me help her prepare our meals…I held the electric mixer and whipped eggs whites into a fluffy meringue before my sixth birthday.
Mother usually started supper around late afternoon. We never had things like spaghetti or pizza for our evening meal. We ate vegetables… grown mostly in our backyard and preserved for the winter months either in glass Mason jars or plastic freezer cups. Year round, we ate okra and squash, big yellow ears of corn on the cob and skillets of potatoes fried a golden brown. We had every kind of bean… pintos, green beans, purple hull peas and lima beans. Each night she also cooked a heavy iron skillet full of melt in your mouth cornbread.
We had meat a few nights a week, as well. Crispy fried chicken that would have made the Colonel lick his lips and thick juicy pork chops so good you gnawed the bone. We had cubed steak, salmon patties and sometimes on Sunday, pot roast with little potatoes and carrots.
Momma was famous at church for her desserts. Pecan pie, coconut cake and banana pudding were her specialties and she could put together a peach cobbler that would make you feel like you were tasting a spoonful of heaven.
Those home cooked meals of my childhood shaped me into the cook I am today. Like my mother, I enjoy rolling up my sleeves and preparing a good meal for my family and friends. I am not a fancy cook by any means…just my Momma’s daughter adding a pinch of this and dash of that to some good old comfort food.
Sandy Holsonback in a guest columnist for The Reporter.
