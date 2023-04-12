ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Tyson Foods has named Jake Mumpower plant manager of its Albertville poultry processing facility. Mumpower brings over seven years of experience in operations leadership to oversee all daily operations, focusing on maximizing safety, productivity, quality and stewardship.
Mumpower started with Tyson Foods as the assistant plant manager of the Albertville facility in 2022. His career in the poultry industry began in 2015, where he gained knowledge in first, second and further processing.
"I'm honored to have been chosen for this position and appreciate the opportunity to use my poultry and operations leadership skills to drive growth with the amazing team in Albertville," said Mumpower. "I look forward to building on the successes of the Albertville facility and using our platform to positively impact the lives of our team members and our community."
The Albertville facility employs 817 team members and paid more than $37 million in wages and compensation during its 2022 fiscal year. Additionally, both the Albertville and Blountsville facilities moved to a four-day work week.
This shift is consistent for all salaried and hourly positions and is intended to improve work-life balance while boosting productivity and offering operational efficiencies. Each facility runs three shifts, Monday-Thursday.
In January, Tyson Foods thanked its team members across the U.S. once again by announcing new investments aimed at intensifying team member relationships and enhancing workplace culture through increased wages and bonuses, extended parental leave and more.
Tyson Foods was also named No. 1 in food production on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list in 2023 for the seventh consecutive year. Interested applicants can visit https://www.tysonfoods.com/careers to learn more about Tyson's career paths and apply for open positions.
