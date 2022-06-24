This is an opinion piece.
When I began my coaching career more than 40 years ago, I never dreamed that I would ever run for the U.S. Senate. But I wanted to help people and give back to our great country that gave so much to me.
As with coaching, success requires a gameplan, hard work, and a talented team. That’s why I immediately began putting together an experienced team who cares about helping our state. We opened five offices across the state to be accessible to Alabamians: Mobile, Montgomery, Hoover, Dothan, and Huntsville. Members of our state team are available at these locations to assist with casework issues such as passports, veterans’ benefits, and other federal-government related matters. The team visits every single county of our state at least four times a year, and hosts satellite office hours in small communities farther away from our permanent offices. Additionally, our state team has a fulltime Grants & Special Projects Coordinator who tracks local projects and advocates within the federal government on behalf of Alabama towns, cities, and other groups applying for federal grant programs. Her efforts have helped secure more than $30 million in grants to further communities across Alabama.
I was fortunate to secure a spot on four committees that allow me to advocate for Alabamians’ best interests: Senate Armed Services Committee, Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Senate Agriculture Committee, and the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. After listening to folks across Alabama, our team developed a legislative plan to begin addressing their needs and concerns on various issues.
As part of the Armed Services Committee, which oversees issues related to our national security and armed forces, our office secured significant wins for Alabama’s defense industry as part of the FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The NDAA is legislation that lays out the military’s priorities and policies each year. Our wins included securing funding for: hypersonic development and testing, repairs and maintenance for Dannelly Field in Montgomery, barracks improvements at Fort Rucker, and two Expeditionary Fast Transport Vessels in Mobile.
Additionally, our office is focused on identifying targeted and meaningful changes to improve how the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA) delivers benefits and care to America’s veterans and servicemembers. We’ve introduced four pieces of legislation that will hopefully make a difference for our veterans and their families.
I also heard from many folks at home who said it’s time for the federal government to permanently adopt Daylight Saving Time (DST) and do away with adjusting our clocks twice a year. I cosponsored the Sunshine Protection Act to permanently adopt DST and give Americans longer days year-round. Additionally, as we look toward the next Farm Bill, my priority is to listen to the needs of Alabama’s farmers. My office will focus on ways to support Alabama’s top commodities, drive forward key initiatives like rural development and broadband internet, and promote conservation efforts and forestry programs that benefit Alabama’s rural communities.
Finally, the past two years have shown us the power of the un-elected and largely unaccountable Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As a member of the HELP Committee, I introduced the Restoring Trust in Public Health Act to make the CDC Director a Senate-confirmed position, which gives the American people a voice in the process.
My team and I are proud of what we’ve accomplished so far, but we’re just getting started. We want to continue to be accessible and work hard for the people we proudly represent. If we can ever be of help, please don’t hesitate to reach out to my Washington D.C. office at 202-224-4124.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville is an American retired college football coach and politician serving as the junior United States senator from Alabama since 2021.
