The Asbury Rams got a double-double in each game of their doubleheader against Brindlee Mountain on Tuesday night, lifting the Rams to a sweep of their county rivals.
The girls eeked out a 46-43 victory, followed by the boys using a big first half for a 58-48 win.
In the girls’ opener, Brindlee took a 14-9 lead after one, but then the Rams returned the favor in both the second and third quarters, outscoring the Lions 14-9 in both periods to take a five-point lead into the fourth before holding on for the win.
Keyaira Nichols had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Rams in the win, five of those on the offensive glass, while Sheyla Pacheco scored 18 points to finish as the game’s high scorer.
Brindlee Mountain were paced by Chantzley Kirkland, who netted 16 in defeat.
In the boy’s game that followed, the Rams wasted little time in establishing a big lead to earn the win.
Asbury enjoyed a 20-12 advantage in the first, then followed up with a 13-6 edge in the second to take a 33-18 lead into the halftime break. Brindlee Mountain outscored the Rams in the second half, but after Asbury ad stretched the lead to 17 in the third.
Stanisha Donovic led the way for Asbury in the victroy, going 10 of 18 from the field for a game-high 21 points, while also snagging 14 rebounds and dishing out four assists. Caleb Gentry chipped in with nine for the Rams, who say six different players score five points or more.
Blake Westbrook led Brindlee Mountain with 13 points, while Caleb Scott and Ian Garner added 11 and 10.
Asbury return to the court Friday for another county showdown, this time at home against Douglas.
BOYS: Southside 76, Sardis 55
Host Southside Gadsden used big second and fourth quarters to pull away from visiting Sardis on Tuesday night in non-area action.
The hosts held a 19-13 edge after one, then outscored the Lions by six again in the second to stretch the lead to 12 heading into the halftime break. The lead swelled to 14 heading to the fourth, before Southside removed any doubts with a 20-13 edge in the fourth to secure the victory.
Sardis drops to 6-5 on the season with the loss.
Luke Martin was strong in defeat for Sardis, scoring 24 points to lead the Lions, while JJ Anderson netted 12.
Southside were paced by Taylor Carr, who racked up a game-high 28 in the victory.
Sardis will be back in action on Friday with a road game at Collinsville.
GIRLS: Sardis 41, Southside 36
Visiting Sardis used strong defense on Tuesday night to pick up a non-area road win over Southside Gadsden.
After a slow first quarter that saw the score tied 5-5, the Lions used a 13-8 edge in the second to take the lead into the locker room, then followed up with another strong effort in the third, 15-10, to lead by 10 going to the fourth.
Caroline Johnson led the way for Sardis with 13 points, while Lily Towns netted 10. Kaylen Wallace was strong on the glass with 10 rebounds and chipped in with seven points as well.
The Lions climb to 11-2 on the year and return to action on Friday at Collinsville.
BOYS: Albertville 64, Fort Payne 41
Behind strong defense and balanced scored, the Albertville Aggies picked up their seventh win of the season, seeing 12 different players score in the win.
Leading 12-6 after one, the Aggies put the pedal down in the second, outscoring the guests by an 18-8 margin in the second to lead by 16 at the halftime break, then put up 23 points in the third quarter to pull away for good.
Albertville sits at 7-5 on the year after the victory.
Jon Wesley Seay and Cooper Colvin paced the Aggies with 10 points each in the win, while Sam Barclift netted nine. JoJo Prickett chipped in with eight points, while Elijah Moss added seven.
Malik Turner paced Fort Payne with a game-high 16 points in the loss.
Albertville returns to the court Thursday with a road contest at rival Guntersville. It’s the second meeting of the year between the two schools, with the Aggies earning a varsity sweep back on November 29.
FINAL SCORES (Stats Not Available)
BOYS
Boaz 55, Guntersville 44
Scottsboro 67, Fyffe 59
Douglas 77, DAR 70
GIRLS
Guntersville 70, Boaz 23
Scottsboro 64, Fyffe 58
Douglas 62, DAR 44
