GADSDEN — The Boaz varsity baseball team grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never trailed Monday afternoon as it posted a 6-3 triumph over Class 6A Gadsden City.
Head coach Adam Keenum’s squad added a trio of insurance runs in the top of the third.
Cade Whorton and Noah Long paced Boaz’s attack with two hits each. Whorton batted 2-for-4 with three RBIs while Long closed 2-for-4 with one run.
Davis Kilpatrick was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Tyler Whaley finished 1-for-3 with one RBI, and Elijah Kelly went 1-for-3 with one run. Bo Hester contributed two walks and one run, and Tyler Pierce and Daniel Posey both walked and scored a run. Landen Alexander scored one run.
Cody McCormick threw 5.2 innings in relief to earn the win for the Pirates. He scattered three hits, allowed one earned run and walked none. He struck out five.
At the plate, McCormick walked and drove in a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.