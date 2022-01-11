Boaz will welcome a new retro mid-century style all-American restaurant in late 2022.
Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries will open a new location at 1117 U.S. 431 across from Chevrolet of Boaz and is expected to employ about 70 workers by year’s end.
“The City of Boaz welcomes Highway 55 Burgers and Fries,” said Boaz Mayor David Dyar. “We are excited about being home to their next location. Highway 55 will be a great addition to the community, and we look forward to a successful partnership for years to come.”
Hwy 55 currently has 110 locations across the country, primarily in the South.
Known for their fresh – never frozen – burgers, premium sliced cheesesteaks and creamy frozen custard made in-house, the restaurant features an extensive menu filled with classic sandwiches, platters, salads and more.
Since 1991, Hwy 55 has been cooking up burgers and premium sliced cheesesteaks in its communities, primarily in North Carolina.
Along the way, “we have created a culture we hold dear,” restaurant owners say.
“Built around the tenet, ‘Love your Neighbor,’ we believe that if we show love and kindness towards one another and each of our guests, we can change the world, one great meal at a time.”
The restaurant will be about 2,500 square feet with a double drive-thru.
“I founded Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries 30 years ago, to provide something that I felt was missing: great food, friendly service and honest value,” said Hwy 55 President Kenney Moore, who flipped every burger himself for the brand’s first two years of business. “Those principles continue today at all of our restaurants, and we will look forward to treating more people in Boaz and other areas in the great state of Alabama in the coming years.”
Moore’s first restaurant was called Andy’s Cheesesteaks & Cheeseburgers in small-town North Carolina. He couldn’t afford a traditional restaurant kitchen, so he cooked every burger by himself from morning ‘til night and in full view of his customers.
He realized that while manning an open grill, he could greet everyone who came in and chat with guests sitting at the counter. It’s a tradition that continues today.
“Highway 55 is a great restaurant concept that has been looking to expand in North Alabama,” said Jeff Sommer, portfolio director – retail strategies. “Boaz is a growing market so we are confident they will do well. The city has been actively working to recruit more national brands to the area so we are glad to be a partner in that process. Great win for the City of Boaz!”
