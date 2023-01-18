BOAZ, Ala. – Inside Snead State Community College’s Robert B. Aderholt Health Science Center on Wednesday, Jan. 11, two nursing students signed apprenticeships with Marshall Medical Centers and Diversicare of Boaz.
Marlene Franco, a nursing student from Albertville, will work at Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz over the course of her apprenticeship.
Nursing student Danielle Galloway, of Fyffe, will work at local nursing home Diversicare of Boaz.
Franco and Galloway are the first to participate in the Student Nurse Apprenticeship Program at Snead State.
“The Alabama Community College System and the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship are working together with hospitals and healthcare employers to meet the high demand for nurses,” said Snead State Director of Health Sciences Dr. Lisa Brock. “Snead State Community College and the Health Science Division are pleased to announce the launch of the Student Nurse Apprenticeship Program which provides students the ability to work and receive pay while advancing their learning. Thank you to Diversicare of Boaz and Marshall Medical Center South for partnering with us to provide this opportunity to our students.”
“We are very excited to begin offering a nursing apprenticeship program here at Snead state,” said Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore. “Our local healthcare partners have been asking for this program, and we are proud to deliver this opportunity to our students. Thanks to Marshall Medical Centers and Diversicare for their participation and we wish the best of luck to Ms. Franco and Ms. Galloway as they pursue their educational journey.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.