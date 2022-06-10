This is an opinion column.
The late Dennis Hicks became Albertville’s head football coach in the spring of 1988. One of his first moves was hiring Aggie graduate Paul McAbee away from Douglas to serve as an assistant coach.
I knew who Paul was because I had read about his Douglas football teams in The Reporter. Coach Hicks introduced us after he called and asked me to visit his office and interview Paul. I remember it was one of the first stories I wrote as the paper’s sports editor.
I never dreamed in May 1988 that Coach Hicks, Coach McAbee and me would someday become inductees of the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame.
On June 4, Paul joined Patrick Williams, Buster Gross, Buddy Mack Moore, Bridget Largen Moorefield, Jim Rhodes, his former co-worker Mickey Moore (who passed away last December) and one of his former Douglas players, Charlie Jimmerson, as members of the MCSHOF’s class of 2022.
Paul served as Douglas’ head football coach from 1981-87. In 1982, he guided the Eagles to a school-record nine wins. That team is still remembered as the best in program history. Charlie played on that ’82 squad, and several of his teammates attended the induction banquet to support Coach Mac and Charlie.
During his acceptance speech, Paul said if he could have had a defense featuring Norman Bonds, Chris Head, Mike Bobo and Nathan Cole, then the opposing offense would’ve needed Blue Cross.
Norman and Chris played for Coach Mac on that ’82 DHS team, while Nathan Cole played for him at Albertville. Norman and Nathan are MCSHOF inductees. Mike and Scott Bobo, along with their father, Harold, attended the induction banquet. Mike and Coach Bobo are members of the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame.
Mike and his Crossville teammates handed Douglas its only loss in 1982. Mike rushed 23 times for 185 yards and a touchdown, and he also racked up 15 tackles to power the Lions to a 28-14 win at Douglas. It’s hard to believe it’s been almost 40 years since that legendary game.
Ten years later, Paul made history by guiding his Albertville team to the first state playoff win in Marshall County history. The Aggies beat Cullman 21-20 in double overtime in the first round of the Class 5A bracket.
Brandon Cook rushed 10 yards for the go-ahead touchdown and Brian Welker kicked the extra point, giving Albertville a 21-14 lead on the first series of the second overtime. Cullman trimmed it to 21-20 and then chose to go for two points, but the Aggie defense forced an incompletion to seal the historic victory in November 1992.
I’m honored to have covered all of Paul’s teams at Albertville from 1990-98. His teams went 8-1 against Boaz, and they won three straight against Guntersville while also winning the Marshall County championship each year from 1996-98. The Aggies have only beaten the Wildcats five times since Paul retired from coaching.
I appreciate Paul’s friendship, support and encouragement through the years. During the MCSHOF banquet, I thought of Paul’s late mother, Jewel, and how proud she would be of her son’s induction.
While he was a board member, Charlie created a MCSHOF YouTube channel where you can watch inductee videos and acceptance speeches. Log onto YouTube and search for MarshallCountySports HOF.
The MCSHOF, which inducted its first class in 2002, has 184 members. I look forward to seeing who makes the class of 2023.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
