This is an opinion column.
What an exciting time to be an Auburn fan. I might be biased but it seems that we are an everything school. Every single sports team was ranked in the top 25 this season. Gymnastics and women’s golf both finished in the final four, men’s basketball was ranked No. 1 in the nation, the equestrian team won the SEC championship, and now the baseball team is going to the College World Series.
The exciting thing about Auburn athletics right now is that not only are the teams thriving, but each program is supporting one another. If you look on each social media, you will see that they post and congratulate the other programs on their success. But outside of the Internet, you will also see the coaches and players from these teams going to the events and cheering on their fellow student athletes. For example, I have seen first-year women’s basketball coach Johnnie Harris at every single different sporting event with her team cheering on the others.
People always laugh or do not understand what being a part of the Auburn family means, but Athletic Director Allen Greene has created an environment that truly showcases the Auburn spirit. You can tell that he has hired coaches and employees who exemplify the creed and it has made being a fan and student of the university so fun.
This past weekend the baseball team beat No. 3 ranked Oregon State to make it to the CWS. Preseason rankings had Auburn finishing last in the SEC West, but this team knew they had the potential and went out there and played with their all and came out as victors. Superstar Sonny DiChiara hit a two-run home run to push Auburn ahead followed by RBIs from Brooks Carlson and Brody Moore.
I had the privilege of seeing this team play during the regionals in Auburn where they had around 50 runs that weekend. My sister and I stood in the parking deck and watched each ball soar through the air and over the giant wall near us where all the little kids there with baseball gloves raced to go get the home run ball. The whole country saw how dangerous this Auburn team can really be.
With fingers crossed that Vanderbilt would pull the upset over Oregon State in their third game so Auburn could host the super regional, Auburn fans let out a groan as their team would have to head to Corvallis and play the third-ranked Beavers.
However, I have been a fan since I was born so I have learned to never count out the Tigers, no matter the occasion. Auburn had won game one on Friday with the Beavers coming back to win game two Saturday night. It was all up to game three.
I am a very superstitious person who thinks my sitting position or what I am wearing decides the outcome of the game, so I spent most of the game changing how I sat until Auburn did something well. And it seems to have worked. Blake Burkhalter struck out the heart of the Oregon State lineup in the bottom of the ninth and got trampled by his teammates in the dogpile.
All Auburn fans shared posts with final scores and winning memes to show their pride for the school that they love. It snowed at Toomer’s Corner – even though the thermometer read 90 degrees – while fans of all ages celebrated their Tigers going to the CWS. The baseball team was welcomed back home with loud cheers and chants on Tuesday night.
But it isn’t over. The baseball team got up and left for Omaha Wednesday morning with fans lined up to send them off. Now the fans will have to anxiously wait all week to see the Tigers play again on Saturday, but they know Auburn. They know to never count them out.
