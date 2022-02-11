Host Collinsville withstood a second half surge another huge game from Geraldine standout Gracey Johnson, pulling out a 61-56 victory for the 3A Area 12 tournament title.
The host Panthers saw three players score in double figures, while Geraldine were led by Johnson, who scored 34 points in defeat, her second-straight 30-plus point performance of the postseason.
The Panthers saw five players score in the opening quarter, taking a 16-13 lead after one, while Geraldine was kept in the game by Johnson, who opened with 11 to keep the Bulldogs within striking distance.
In the second, Tyla Tatum racked up 10 for the hosts, as they again spread the wealth, getting a 19-13 edge in the second to stretch the lead to nine heading into the halftime break. Tatum paced Collinsville with 23 points, while Sophie Wills and Gracie Griggs each added 11.
But out of the halftime break, Geraldine found a way to slowdown the hosts, holding them to just seven points in the third, while the trio of Johnson, JJ Dismuke, and Alexis Powell combined for 14 points as the Bulldogs knocked the lead down to two, 42-40, heading to the fourth. Dismuke finished with nine points, while Powell added eight on the night.
In the fourth, Tatum and Johnson went head to head, with Tatum scoring seven in the fourth, while Johnson netted 13 of the Bulldogs’ 16 trying to will them to victory.
One big difference in the game were free throw attempts, with Collinsville going 14 of 24 at the line, and Geraldine going 8 of 10, nine of those attempts coming from Johnson, who also hit six 3-pointers in the game.
With the victory, Collinsville will host Top-10 ranked Plainview in the sub-regional round on Monday night, while Geraldine will travel to take on nearby rival Sylvania in their sub-regional game, where a win will put them into the Regional Tournament at Jacksonville State.
During the regular season, Geraldine and Sylvania met once during the regular season, with the Rams earning a 13 point victory at Geraldine. The Rams were last year’s 3A runner-up.
Monday’s game is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
