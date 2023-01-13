CROSSVILLE — There’s never been an assembly at Crossville High School like the one that occurred Monday morning, when 1977 CHS graduate Rick Baker returned home to announce a scholarship program with Snead State and other educational objectives that will deliver a life-changing impact now and in years to come at his alma mater.
After Baker graduated cum laude from Auburn with a degree in economics, he furthered his studies at the prestigious Wharton School of Business, completing the educational component for the Certified Investment Management Analyst designation. He also holds the Certified Plan Fiduciary Advisor designation.
Baker is one of the few wealth advisors in the nation that hold the Merrill Sports and Entertainment Accredited Wealth Management AdvisorTM designation.
He works as a managing director, wealth manager advisor, portfolio manager, and sports and entertainment advisor at Merrill/Bank of America.
“My name is Rick Baker, and you can call me Mr. Rick, and you guys are going to get to know me really good as we go forward,” said Baker, who traveled from his home in Clearwater, Florida.
“Everybody in this room is a winner. Everybody in this room is a winner. I’m a winner. I do everything big. If I don’t do it big, I go home, and I ain’t going home.
“If you can’t believe in yourself, how can you expect me to believe in you? So, I believe in you. That’s why I’m here.
“This is the most emotional speech I’ve ever given in my life, right here today. So, you guys have got to help me get through this, because I’m scared. I’m nervous, I’m worried that I’m going to let you down.
“There’s 25 chairs here for a reason. I’m going to give away and donate 25 scholarships to 25 seniors. But not just to the seniors … what about the juniors? What about the sophomores? I’m going to give away at least 25 scholarships for the next 10 years — 250 scholarships.”
Baker’s announcement drew applause from the students, who had no clue about the purpose of the assembly before it started. Baker’s wife, Mariela, also delivered a speech before introducing her husband.
“I’m not just going to give some money and go home,” Baker said. “The 25 people can be any person in each class. It doesn’t matter what your grades are — that’s part of it — it also matters about your clubs, it matters about if you’ve been working after school or before school, it doesn’t matter about having all your papers straight, it’s to everybody. Everybody can get one of these scholarships.”
Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore and several members of the college’s faculty and staff attended the assembly. Thomas Warren, an SSCC science instructor, will chair Baker’s scholarship committee.
“Each one of the 25 people will get my personal cellphone and you can call me anytime. You can text me anytime,” Baker said.
“I’m a managing director of Merrill/Bank of America. I know a lot of people.
“And if you handle yourselves great when you get through with your college, I will be involved and I will help you get a job, and not just any job. If you’re really good, you could work for me.
“We’re doing some other things. We are talking with Tim Cook, we’re talking with Apple and Microsoft and some other companies about getting, this is not done yet, we’re trying to get everybody in this room a personal iPad.
“We want them to know where Crossville is and what we do, because we at Crossville are different than anybody else. We’re better.”
Cook is the chief executive officer of Apple.
“Snead is working with me and [Crossville Principal] Mr. [Jon] Peppers, and they’re going to help me in giving all these scholarships,” Baker said. “We’re talking and working through the details, but Snead is going to have some of their teachers come here to help you write resumes and help you put your stuff together for college.
“They’re going to be doing a dual enrollment at Snead for no tuition, for free, for as many of you that want to go. So, there’s a lot of things going on.
“Why would I do this? This is the emotional part. So, I got this video, Juleydi [Ramos] and Lillianna [Pahuamba Roque]. And I thought, ‘Wow.’ And then I see an article about the Crossville 21. And I go these kids are different. They’re winners.
“And then what happened. Then I got this call, I got a call. I got a call from God and he called me collect, and I had to accept the charge. And the charge was to come help here, and help you all, and that’s why.
“I realize that all of you are young in body and heart, but you’re also … your eyes are old. Like me, you’ve seen a lot of pain, a lot of heartbreak. But we’re changing all that today. Your trajectory is changing today.”
Ramos was voted Crossville’s 2022 homecoming queen by the student body. But after being crowned, she gave the crown away to Roque, who battles cerebral palsy. The girls’ emotional and unprecedented story went viral.
The Crossville 21 was the nickname given to the football team, which was praised for its character, sportsmanship and never-quit attitude despite playing several games against teams with three times as many (or more) players on its roster than the Lions.
Baker gave blue Merrill Lynch caps to the Crossville 21 and white Merrill Lynch caps to all the seniors.
